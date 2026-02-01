Cebu venues earn Asean Mice Awards

CEBU-BASED tourism establishments were among the Philippines’ top performers at the Asean Tourism Standards Awards, as the country secured 27 recognitions during the ceremony held Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Cebu City.

The awards, presented during the annual Asean Tourism Forum, recognize tourism-related establishments and local government units across Southeast Asia for excellence in sustainability, urban management, and events infrastructure.

Among the Philippine winners, Shangri-La Mactan Cebu Resort and Spa and Bai Hotel Cebu were cited under the Asean Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (Mice) Venue Awards, underscoring Cebu’s growing role as a regional hub for international meetings and large-scale events.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the awards highlight the sustained efforts of tourism stakeholders in raising standards across the region.

“Each recognition reflects commitment sustained over time, standards honored consistently, decisions guided responsibly, and service delivered with consistent excellence,” Frasco said, adding that such efforts strengthen confidence in Asean as a competitive tourism region.

Cebu played host to the Asean Tourism Forum, which ran from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

At the national level, five Philippine properties received the 10th Asean Green Hotel Award for sustainable practices, namely Discovery Coron, Le Monet Hotel, Fairways and Bluewater Resort, Seda Nuvali, and City of Dreams Manila.

Several local government units were also recognized under the Asean Clean Tourist City Award, including San Carlos City, Sipalay City, Ilagan City, Iloilo City, and Tabuk City, for their programs on environmental management, sanitation, waste reduction, and public safety.

Strong showing

Beyond Cebu, the Philippines posted a strong showing in the Asean Mice categories. Awardees for meeting venues included the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort Grand Ballroom, Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa, and Shangri-La Mactan, while exhibition venues such as the SMX Convention Center Manila and World Trade Center Metro Manila were also recognized.

The Palina River Cruise and Ganduyan Eco Trail capped the country’s wins after receiving the Asean Sustainable Tourism Award for urban and rural tourism, respectively.

According to Frasco, the recognitions reinforce the Philippines’ positioning as the competitive and sustainable destination for leisure travel and global business events, with Cebu continuing to play a central role in the country’s tourism growth.

Partnership with Agoda

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism (DOT) entered into a preliminary agreement with global online travel platform Agoda following a ceremonial exchange of a pre-signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), which outlines potential areas of cooperation aimed at leveraging Agoda’s digital capabilities to boost Philippine tourism.

The MOU identifies initiatives that will encourage tourism establishments to secure DOT accreditation, building on both parties’ earlier collaboration to promote the Tourism Quality Seal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also sets out prospective partnerships in capacity-building programs, support for sustainable tourism practices, and coordinated marketing efforts designed to attract more visitors to the Philippines. / KOC