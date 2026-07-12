Cebu vet: Ashfall skin irritation in hogs not ASF

SKIN irritation in hogs caused by volcanic ash should not be mistaken for African swine fever (ASF), the Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office clarified Friday, assuring the public that the province remains free of the viral hog disease.

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said surveillance continues following the July 9, 2026, eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, but symptoms caused by ashfall are very different from those of ASF.

“The disease symptoms relative to ashfall are quite different because of the fever,” Vincoy said when asked about the difference between skin irritation from ashfall and ASF symptoms.

“In ASF, it is very evident.”

Vincoy said the clarification aims to inform the public and assure backyard and commercial hog raisers that minor skin conditions are not a cause for panic.

She confirmed that Cebu remains entirely ASF-free.

She noted that while ASF is a fatal viral disease, skin irritation caused by ashfall can be treated if preventive measures are taken.

Livestock along Cebu’s western seaboard remain vulnerable to ashfall due to its high sulfur content, which can cause severe irritation in both animals and humans.

Advice for livestock raisers

Vincoy warned farmers against spraying ash-covered animals with water, explaining that volcanic ash becomes sticky when mixed with water.

Instead, she advised farmers to sweep ash off animal feed and ensure livestock have access to clean drinking water.

The Provincial Veterinary Office is coordinating with municipal and city agriculture offices to gather reports from affected areas.

Aside from skin irritation in pigs, veterinarians are also monitoring poultry and cattle farms in Asturias, Balamban, and Toledo for pneumonia and conjunctivitis caused by inhaling fine volcanic ash.

Vincoy also said livestock or poultry found dead or showing severe symptoms must undergo meat inspection before disposal to determine whether the cause was ashfall or an underlying disease.

45-day ASF entry ban

Meanwhile, the Province continues to strictly enforce its borders under Executive Order (EO) 39, issued by the Capitol on July 7.

The order imposes a 45-day temporary ban on the entry of live hogs and pork products from ASF-affected areas to protect Cebu’s P20-billion hog industry.

It follows EO 36, which directs all local government units (LGUs) in the province to activate their local ASF task forces and strengthen enforcement at the community level.

On July 8, authorities intercepted 42 hogs at Tangil Wharf in Dumanjug.

The hogs arrived early that morning aboard a vehicle from Ayungon, Negros Oriental, through the Guihulngan port.

Local task forces immediately ordered the shipment returned to its point of origin.

Vincoy added that the Provincial Government may extend the 45-day ban depending on updates from the Bureau of Animal Industry on ASF cases on Negros Island.

Local law enforcement, the Philippine Coast Guard and municipal ASF task forces continue 24-hour monitoring at all ports of entry.

Local animal health aides and municipal livestock coordinators have also been tasked to report any sudden livestock deaths or disease outbreaks directly to the province. / CDF