Cebu vice guv backs GSM e-taxis in Metro Cebu

CEBU Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco expressed support for GSM’s electric taxi (e-taxi) operations in Metro Cebu, citing the need to transition to green technology.

In an interview with the media on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Soco said the matter will be addressed through a resolution of indication during the Provincial Board’s next regular session, describing it as a move aimed at clarifying concerns raised by some board members.

“This is really just a resolution of indication for the coming session. It is for clarificatory matters. I would not like to preempt the concerns of Board Member Seno; you may ask him,” Soco said.

Soco said Board Member Nilo Seno of Mandaue City, vice chairman of the Committee on Traffic and Transportation, could better explain the specific issues raised during the consultation meeting held on January 5 involving local taxi operators, e-taxi provider Vietnam-based Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7).

Asked if he approves of electric taxi operations, Soco said supporting green technology is essential and highlighted the potential impact of modern transport systems on commuter behavior.

“There’s a perspective that needs to be appreciated because having this kind of transport system would also entice those who own cars to take public transport, given worsening traffic, the introduction of paid parking fees, and the convenience it offers,” Soco said.

The Cebu Provincial Board is set to invite officials from GSM and the LTFRB 7 to discuss the rollout of GSM’s electric taxi operations in Metro Cebu under a temporary permit.

During the board’s regular session on Monday, February 2, Board Member Nilo Seno raised a floor resolution to invite both GSM and the LTFRB 7 to the session scheduled on Monday, February 9. (CDF)