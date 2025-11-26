Cebu water supply gaps to be tackled at Water Secure PH Forum

GAPS in Cebu’s water supply exposed by typhoons, earthquakes, and recent calamities will be addressed at the Water Secure PH Forum starting November 27, 2025, where local and international experts will convene to discuss strategies for water security and flood management.

The forum, organized by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST 7) in partnership with Hydronet Consultants Inc. and the Asian Institute of Technology Thailand, with support from the Global Water and Climate Adaptation Center, aims to train decision-makers from local governments, water providers, and the academe on the Water Security Index (WaSeC) tool—a standardized methodology for assessing urban water security and identifying areas for improvement.

DOST Cebu Provincial S&T Director Bryan Ybañez said the workshop seeks to address Cebu’s “paradox of water,” where flooding and water scarcity occur simultaneously.

Participants will learn to formulate actionable plans to strengthen resilience against climate change, water scarcity, and flooding.

Dr. Danilo Jaque of Hydronet Consultants Inc. said the forum will also introduce nature-based solutions such as wetland preservation, sustainable watershed management, and water infiltration through swales and lagoons to reduce downstream flooding, improve water quality, and support sustainable urban development.

The forum comes after Severe Tropical Storm Tino struck Cebu on November 4, exposing vulnerabilities as the province relied on groundwater while damaged pipes and power outages caused water scarcity, even amid flash floods from intense rainfall.

Participating municipalities include Alegria, Argao, Malabuyoc, Pinamungajan, Samboan, and San Francisco in Cebu, as well as communities in Bohol. (EHP)