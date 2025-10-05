Cebu welcomes Villa Vie Odyssey after quake

CEBU welcomed the Villa Vie Odyssey, marking the cruise ship’s final Philippine stop amid ongoing recovery efforts following the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the province and parts of the Visayas.

According to the Department of Tourism’s social media post, the arrival of the 924-passenger vessel highlights both Cebu’s resilience and the Philippines’ growing appeal as a cruise destination.

“It’s been a difficult few days for our fellow Cebuanos. For this vessel that has sailed to 147 countries to come to Cebu today is very meaningful—it shows that there is hope,” Tourism Chief Christina Frasco said during the ship’s docking at the Cebu International Port on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

DOT Central Visayas organized a traditional lei reception, complete with Sinulog dancers, to welcome passengers. Optional tour packages featuring Mactan’s beaches, Cebu and Lapu-Lapu city tours, and arts-and-crafts workshops were also offered to guests.

Operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, the Odyssey is currently on a 3.5-year world voyage that began in September 2024 and runs until August 2028. Formerly known as Braemar under Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship offers “global residency at sea,” allowing travelers to own or lease cabins for voyages spanning 35 to 120 days.

The Odyssey earlier made port calls in Subic Bay, Manila, Boracay and Puerto Princesa before concluding its Philippine leg in Cebu. It is set to return in May 2026, reinforcing the country’s inclusion on the global cruise tourism map. / KOC