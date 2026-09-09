Cebu wins bid to host MiceCon 2027

CEBU will once again host the Mice Convention (MiceCon) in 2027, 13 years after the province last hosted the country’s premier gathering of meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) professionals.

Cebu beat fellow Visayas shortlisted finalists Iloilo and Boracay for the hosting rights, which were announced during the Philippine Travel Exchange 2026 hosted dinner at Solaire Hotel in Manila.

The Cebu Mice Alliance, with support from the Department of Tourism-Central Visayas, led the winning bid.

“Bringing MiceCon back to Cebu after more than a decade is both a milestone and a strong validation of our industry’s enduring strength and growth,” said Cleofe Albison, president of the Cebu Mice Alliance.

“This hosting duty allows us to demonstrate how Cebu harmoniously combines top-tier business infrastructure with deep-rooted cultural experiences and regenerative, forward-thinking event practices,” Albiso said.

Josef Chiongbian, vice-president for external affairs of the Cebu Mice Alliance and general manager of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, underscored the collective groundwork that went into securing the winning bid.

“Months of rigorous preparation went into building this proposal, but our greatest strength was bringing our local leaders together. Engaging the Cebu Provincial Government and the mayors of our tri-cities to unite under one single Cebu bid proves how Cebuanos collaborate and step up to position Cebu as a global powerhouse. This win belongs to the entire community,” said Chiongbian.

Economic impact

MiceCon 2027 is expected to gather international buyers, event planners, trade delegates, and industry leaders from across the globe and showcase Cebu province’s convention facilities, hospitality and sustainable events capabilities.

Cebu’s hosting of the conference is projected to generate significant commercial growth across transport, hospitality, food and beverage, and local enterprise sectors, setting a precedent for regional conference hosting in Asia.

In a statement, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) lauded the win, saying it reflected what government, business and tourism stakeholders can accomplish by working toward a common goal.

“When Cebu works together, Cebu wins. Congratulations to everyone who made this possible. This is a win we can all be proud of,” CCCI president Regan Rex King said.

He added that Cebu’s hosting would be an “opportunity to showcase Cebu, strengthen our Mice industry, and create more opportunities for our business community.”

The chamber said the achievement builds on initiatives such as the development of the Cebu Mice Guidebook and the formation of the Cebu Mice Alliance.

In past interviews, Chiongbian said Cebu’s bid was unique because it represented a unified effort by the province and its local governments, unlike previous years when individual properties or cities submitted separate proposals.

Local officials and industry stakeholders worked on a destination video presenting Cebu as a single Mice destination rather than promoting Cebu City, Mandaue City or Lapu-Lapu City individually, he said.

“In terms of facilities, we already have them,” Chiongbian said, noting that MiceCon would give Cebu an opportunity to showcase its convention infrastructure and tourism offerings to delegates, international buyers and the public.

Mice spending

Industry stakeholders are betting on Cebu to secure a stronger position in the global Mice industry, citing its award-winning international airport, expanding air connectivity, convention facilities and proximity to leisure destinations, including white-sand beaches, island resorts and cultural heritage sites.

Data from the International Congress and Convention Association shows that Mice delegates spend nearly five times more than leisure tourists, averaging more than $553 per visitor.

MiceCon, organized by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, is the country’s largest gathering of Mice professionals. It serves as a platform for industry development, knowledge exchange and alignment with global standards.

The most recent MiceCon was held in Clark, Pampanga, in 2024. / KOC