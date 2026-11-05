Cebu workshop brings floral designs to ceramics

Led by Cebu artist Alexa Jade, the session invited participants to choose a ceramic piece and adorn it with floral designs using ceramic overglazes. Flowers have long been a defining subject in Alexa’s work, having featured prominently in her paintings and in numerous exhibitions across Cebu.

Unlike paper or canvas, glazed ceramic presents its own set of challenges. Colors can blend differently, dry quickly and take on entirely new shades after firing. A brushstroke that seems certain on the surface may turn into something else in the kiln.

The finished pieces reflected this unpredictability. Some emerged with delicate, carefully arranged blooms, while others bore soft edges, spontaneous strokes and little imperfections that made them unmistakably personal. No two pieces looked quite alike, and that was precisely the point.

For Alexa, ceramics was where her artistic journey began. She eventually shifted her focus to acrylic painting, which has since become her primary medium. In March, she held her first solo exhibition at Tea and Gallery, where she also created live paintings throughout the exhibition period.

The two mediums offer different possibilities. Overglaze, she explained, can be made food-safe, allowing decorated ceramics to become functional keepsakes. Acrylic paintings, meanwhile, require a protective topcoat against water.

But beyond the techniques and materials, Alexa hoped the afternoon would leave participants with something more meaningful.

“Time is the most valuable thing you have in this world, because you can’t have it again,” she said. She also reflected on how special it was to see people devote an afternoon to creating alongside her.

“My art is not a business, it’s something I’m passionate about,” she added.

For me, the workshop was inspiring, and I’m glad to have met other local artists along the way. Those interested in joining Alexa for future workshops may follow her on Instagram for announcements and updates.