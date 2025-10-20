Cebu youth 5 heads to Singapore

THE National Youth Basketball League-Central Visayas (NYBL-CV) will participate in the upcoming 13th Asia Pacific Cup in Singapore, scheduled for Oct. 22–25, 2025.

NYBL-CV Regional Tournament Director Anic Ubod confirmed that the team will compete in the Under-16 category, representing the Philippines in the four-day tournament, which features teams from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The NYBL-CV team has been placed in Group G, alongside Macau, Bangladesh, and host Singapore.

Under the mentorship of Kristoffer “Kid” Cabajes and Arquiles “Jun” Togonon, the team will depart for Singapore today, Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The all-Cebuano lineup includes Mohan Xandre Alin, Charles Emmanuele Arias, Ric Dominic Armecin, Mackenzie Bual, Kryz Daniel Cabajes, Vinz Aishley Fuentes, and Johan Pierre Lastimosa.

Completing the lineup are Kennie Jie Lugatiman, Rianer Daniel Malungtad, Charles Ruel Ocado, Ken Nino Puerto, Walter Saavedra, Bench Sanchez, and Jose Emmanuel Tundag.

“Yes, they are selected players from Team Cemstarke, CKBA, Mt. Zion, Long for Short, Mommy’s Choice, and RELL M,” said Ubod.

“Actually, we had qualifying rounds through the Founder’s Cup Anniversary League, but no team was interested in going to Singapore. So, we decided to form a selection team for this tournament,” she added.

Though this yearly competition is now on its 13th edition, it is the first time for NYBL-Central Visayas to participate and represent the country.

Aside from Ubod, other NYBL-Central Visayas officers are Jhong Lastimosa, founder; Helben Regodon, commissioner; and Franco Beliganio, technical head.

Meanwhile, Iligan City will also send a team to compete in the Under-14 category, also representing the Philippines.

The Iligan team will be bannered by Zachary Meil Arangcon, Jacob Atad, Kurt Lexter Awing, Jose Cadiz III, Al Raffy Dimaro, Mohamad Oswaldo Timothy Fernandez, Jhomari Vincent Genilla, and Rudolf Bel Labis.

Also in the Under-14 roster are Johan Pierre Lastimosa, Kyrvyn Sime Marquez, Samuelle Randi Ong, Glenn Claude Ortiz, Zachary Dwayne Quimno, Jovit Matthe Ramo, and Jaydeh Andrae Tumala.

Adolph Flores will serve as the team’s head coach, with Sharon B. Flores as his deputy. / JBM