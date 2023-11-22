Cebu youth football teams dominate at Pintaflores

CEBU-BASED clubs showcased their prowess in the youth football arena at the recently concluded Pintaflores Football Festival on Nov. 17 to 19, 2023, held in San Carlos City — widely considered the football capital of the Philippines.
Cebu Football Club (CFC) emerged as the undisputed champions in various age categories, showcasing the depth of their youth development programs. The pint-sized stars of CFC U5, U7 and U9 divisions shone bright out of the 200 participating teams, as they clinched the championship titles, proving that Cebu is a force to be reckoned with in the youth football scene.
Adding to their impressive haul, the CFC U10 team secured the second runner-up position. Meanwhile, the Cebu United Football Club U11 team demonstrated its skills and determination, finishing as the first runner-up, while the CFC U11 team secured the third runner-up position.
The passionate performances of the young athletes not only brought joy to their supporters but also highlighted the commitment of Cebu’s football community to nurturing and developing talent from an early age.
As the victorious teams return home, they carry with them not just trophies but the pride of knowing they have upheld Cebu’s reputation as a powerhouse in youth football.