Cebu youth football teams dominate at Pintaflores

CEBU-BASED clubs showcased their prowess in the youth football arena at the recently concluded Pintaflores Football Festival on Nov. 17 to 19, 2023, held in San Carlos City — widely considered the football capital of the Philippines.

Cebu Football Club (CFC) emerged as the undisputed champions in various age categories, showcasing the depth of their youth development programs. The pint-sized stars of CFC U5, U7 and U9 divisions shone bright out of the 200 participating teams, as they clinched the championship titles, proving that Cebu is a force to be reckoned with in the youth football scene.