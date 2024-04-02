Cebu youth leaders rally against Charter change

TO ENGAGE students in understanding the implications of the proposed Charter Change, youth leaders and student organization representatives of major universities in Cebu gathered on Monday, April 1, 2024, for an anti-Charter Change gathering at the Southwestern University Aznar Coliseum in Cebu City.

Dubbed “Cha-cha Against Cha-cha: Dance the Marcos-Duterte Regime Away,” youth leaders from the University of San Carlos, University of the Philippines-Cebu, Southwestern University, and Cebu Institute of Technology University fortified their alliance and opposed the railroading of Charter Change by the Marcos administration.

Carmel Angela Mata, vice-chairperson of the Kabataan Party-List Cebu, said the event also provided an avenue for discussion on Cha-cha due to the alleged minimal understanding of some students on the matter.

The groups aimed to register their stance through the collection of signatories and alliances from different sector leaders, organizations, and students themselves opposing the railroading of the change in the country’s Charter.

Through the gathering on Monday, they aim to be part of a Cebu-wide network, which is the Cebu Movement Against Tyranny and Charter Change, which will be launched on April 9, 2024.

Mata, along with other leaders from different youth and student organizations, wishes to be part of this movement, creating an avenue through this event where students like her can be part of something that benefits not only them as students but society as well.

"Sa kadaghan issues nga gi inatubang sa mga estudyante, nganong ang charter-change man ang gina una karon sa Marcos regime?" said Mata.

Participating organizations and individuals from Kabataan Party-list Cebu, League of Filipino Students Cebu, Anakbayan Cebu, student councils and publications of the different universities in Cebu City, claimed that the current railroading of Charter Change is against the interests of the people and fails to recognize and address the more pressing problems of the Filipino people.

The gathering also emphasizes that among these problems being experienced by people can be found in the education sector itself, where spaces and facilities are alarmingly insufficient; tuition fees continue to increase; and public education does not get the budget it deserves.

Moreover, they claim that not only students are victimized by the current education crisis, but also teachers and school workers who are overworked and underpaid.

Through "Cha-cha Against Cha-cha: Dance the Marcos-Duterte Regime Away!" students planned on resisting Cha-cha, with another Cha-cha, a form of dance that originated in Cuba.

Grover Perez, a student of UP Cebu University and the Student Council College of Science Representative and Convener of Stop the Attacks Movement for Peace, said that throughout Philippine history, Cha-Cha has been a persistent and enduring element and has played a significant role in pivotal moments of our history.

Perez also emphasized the importance of recognizing the extensive efforts of reactionary forces to consolidate political power and maintain exploitative systems.

In discussing the long-term goals associated with this event, Perez emphasized the failure and outright rejection of Cha-Cha.

“We should acknowledge nga grabe ang endeavors and attempts sa atong reactionary states nga pag-consolidate ang monopolize sa political powers and political forces as much as they can in order to preserve their exploitative status quo, ug pagpadayon sa kani na sistema nga nagapanghilabot ug nang exploit sa majority sa stakeholders sa atong masses. It is very important as a student nga ato ni siyang masugdan og palanog kay kita mang tanan ang may potential na maapektohan sa kini,” said Perez.

He also underscored the clear and upfront nature of attacks and abuses against fundamental human rights, which are safeguarded by the Constitution as the most basic defense against such violations.

Perez also expressed concerns about the possibility of increased foreign ownership of schools, the potential disappearance of state universities, and the denationalization or removal of Filipino subjects from the curriculum, all of which they see as serving the interests of a select few rather than the Filipino people. (Jay Adobo and Joshua Usigan/BIPSU Interns)