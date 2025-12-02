Cebu youth teams shine in Asia 7’s tilt

CEBU’S young footballers delivered a dominant performance in the Asia 7’s Club Championships held from Nov. 27 to 30 at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig City, Metro Manila.

Cebu Colossal FC emerged as champion in the U15 category, while Cebu United FC ruled the U13 class to underscore the Cebuanos’ deep pool of rising talent.

Cebu United also added a silver medal in the U15 division, reinforcing its stature as one of the most competitive youth programs in the tournament.

Cebu really made a strong showing in the Youth contest as Tabor Hill College FC and Makati FC Cebu finished first runner-up in the U13 group and U11 class, respectively.

Paref Springdale Titans FC also reached the U15 semifinals, while Bato Spartans FC advanced to the U11 semis, but both teams fell short of a finals berth.

Men’s Championships

In the Men’s Championships, JR Impas-Cebu FC settled for seventh place in the 12-team field after losing to River JSC of Japan in the quarterfinals.

The squad, mentored by Shane Larry Sarmiento, is composed of former professional players, including ex-U23 Philippine team defender Reymart Cubon and veteran goalkeeper Leonard Tan, who previously suited up for Stallion Laguna FC and Queen City United FC.

Supporting them were standouts such as Far Eastern University’s Stephen Soria and De La Salle–College of St. Benilde’s John Clyde Vitualia.

The rest of the lineup included John Rey Nieves, Timothy John Bolo, Luis Garciano, Dominique Canonigo, Mon Ferdinand Osorio, Charles Ralph Allan Dabao III, Abel Gustav Backschadt, Mark Niñolas, Dan Marnil Villarico Jr., Arvin Acuin Gaspe, and Vinson Joseph Nery.

Meanwhile, San Roque Football Club (SRFC), the youngest squad in the men’s competition, wrapped up its campaign in ninth place. Guam Rovers claimed the championship.

The SRFC roster featured Mark Wishley Mayor, Cedrick Carl Soco, Roy Agustin Bulagao, Rheyzel Sean Goc-ong, Godwin Velasquez, March Trinidad, Merick Baloria, Jaylord Laraga, Xavier Omale, Cejay Cueva, Cyrus Primar Ventura, Vincent Jun Laraga, Patrick Jayme, playing coach Carlvian Jharedd Ladios, and coach Caryl John Ybañez.

Other participating clubs included Kampung Buangkok Futsal Club of Singapore, Baller Tokyo, Generasi Selangor FC of Malaysia, River JSC of Japan, Diablos Blancos of Singapore, Alabang South Supers, Columbus of Japan, and BGC Soldiers of the Philippines. / via Rico B. Ramirez