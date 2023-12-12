Cebu Zonta 2 holds teen summit

ZONTA Club of Cebu 2 has held Teen Summit, with an aim of getting support from students in its campaign to end violence against women and children in schools.

Zontians also aimed to promote to students gender equality through positive youth action.

Organized in partnership with Z Club of Childlink High School Cebu and Move Mandaue, the Teen Summit was held on the first day of the “18 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” at the DepEd Ecotech Center on Nov. 25, 2023.

The one-day session accommodated 100 student participants from Mandaue City Science High School, Mandaue City School for the Arts, St. Theresa’s College, Our Lady of Joy Learning Center, and the host school Childlink High School Cebu. Teachers accompanied the students.

Speakers

DepEd Central Visayas Director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez attended the event and gave a speech.

According to Childlink Director Zontian Ma. Teresa Tio, activities such as a teen summit bring out leadership, team-building, problem-solving skills, creativity, and open-mindedness. These goals align with the aims of the Z Club, namely, character building, leadership, and lending a helping hand to others.

The speaker on “Transformative Leadership,” Janet Mananay, a professor at Cebu Normal University, expounded on the elements of Inspirational Leadership, using the acronym V-I-C-E: Visionary (clear direction for the future), Inspiring (optimistic, inspired daily), Considerate (caring, concerned), and Ethical (a person who has integrity and promotes trust).

Dr. Rhodora Bucoy, former chairperson of the Philippine Commission on Women, discussed “Transforming Gender Inequalities, Changing Lives: Towards a Gender-fair, Violence-free Inclusive Society.”

“Gender transformative education unlocks the potential of learners in all diversity, contributes to ending harmful gender norms, attitudes and practices, and transforms institutions to achieve a just, equal and inclusive society,” she said.

Bucoy cited the need for transformative thinking and achieving critical consciousness to recognize societal truths.

“Use your talents and idealism to help change misogynist norms and promote values founded on respect for human rights, respect for diversity, inclusivity and democracy,” she said.

“It is time to realize and translate into action the legal imperatives aimed at ending discrimination and men’s violence against women and girls. Be part of the challenge to rebuild a more equal and inclusive world “where no one is left behind,” she added.

Zonta said the workshop’s output demonstrated the beginning of the transformation of the young leaders as conduits of change towards gender equality, as seen through their songs, original dance performance, poetry composition and paintings.