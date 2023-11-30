Cebu Zonta 2 stages ‘Women Artivism’

MEMBERS of the Zonta Club of Cebu 2 have joined the commemoration of the 18 days of activism (Nov. 25 to Dec. 12, 2023) against gender-based violence by showcasing women’s universal perspectives on various gender issues through diverse forms of stage art.

For this purpose, the group staged “Women ARTivism (Art+Activism” in Oakridge Garden Plaza, Mandaue City on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2023.

Organized by the group’s Abay sa Kahayag committee,

the event celebrated the resilience and beauty of empowered women through a fusion of art and activism.

Women ARTivism 2023 chairperson Zontian Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson emphasized the power of performing arts in conveying advocacy messages. The performances ranged from singing to dances, poem recitals to monologues, all of them amplifying the voices of women.

“The performing arts can call for transformational changes a­­mong the audience,” Enclona-­Henderson said.

Encouraging attendees to identify various issues shared during the event, Enclona-Henderson said: “Women who want to share their advocacies need not go to the streets. They can use their art to send a message.”

Some issues tackled during Zonta Club of Cebu 2’s event included climate change, women’s empowerment, gender-based violence, and life as an activist.

Song performances

The event featured performances such as monologues “Ang Rebolusyon Nagpuyo sa Akong Lawas” by Riza Binarao, Ami Lavadia and Richel Ann Basiga, “Woman” by Sheng Pestaño Gemperoa, and “Movie Stars” by Charlene Virlouvet, which pointed out the effects of climate change.

Zontians Chona Tremedal, Marilou Cañizares, Flor Miel, Mildred Simolde, Hazel Espina, and Betty Veloso performed “Say Her Name: A Tribute to Female Performing Artists who Fought for Women’s Rights.”

The 2TinCans Theatre Company presented a dramatic reading on human trafficking.

The song performances were di­verse, ranging from Apple Abarquez’s rendition of the “Fight Song,” Mikee Amagsila, Ri­chel Basiga’s and Davelyn Cuenco’s delivery of “Stand Up For Love” and the mashup of “Strong Women Anthem – Power/Born This Way/Edge of Glory.”

Short play

Attendees also witnessed the short play “Mga Misteryo sa Kinabuhi ni Maria” and the University of the Philippines Sayaw Evolution’s performance of “Babayeng Mag-uuma, Pangunahing Pwersa,” a contemporary dance against land industrialization and militarization.

Enclona-Henderson explained that the piece on human trafficking was based on real-life interviews with survivors in Cebu.