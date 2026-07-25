Cebu2World clarifies project secured ECC

CEBU2WORLD Development Inc. has clarified that the Carbon Market Redevelopment Project secured its Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) and all other required permits before construction of the Block 2 Main Public Market began.

The clarification came after a committee report from the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Laws, Ordinances and Styling resurfaced during the council’s July 21, 2026 agenda.

The report explained the role of local government units in the ECC application process and outlined the procedures governing the issuance of ECCs by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

It also recommended that Cebu2World’s request for a Certificate of Endorsement be returned “for information, re-evaluation, and incorporation of recommendations and amendments before further legislative consideration.”

In a statement sent to SunStar Cebu, Cebu2World said the project had already completed all environmental permitting requirements.

“The Carbon Redevelopment Project had already secured the necessary permits and approvals prior to the construction of B2 (Carbon Public Market Main Building), including an ECC,” the company said.

Cebu2World added that the Cebu City Council passed a resolution in November 2025 endorsing the project to the DENR-EMB for its ECC application.

The company also said the status of its ECC can be verified through the DENR-EMB’s online portal, where the Carbon Market Redevelopment Project is listed as an approved application under Cebu2World Development Inc.

Councilor Mikel Rama, chairman of the Committee on Laws, Ordinances and Styling, clarified that the committee report was merely a comment on Cebu2World’s request for the Mayor’s Certificate of Endorsement.

“The report is just the result of the referral of the letter requesting for the Mayor’s endorsement. The council was just copy furnished. The committee report was just a comment on the request for the council’s guidance,” Rama said.

Rama’s clarification indicates that the committee report was not a decision denying or suspending the endorsement request, but an advisory comment issued in response to the referral of the company’s letter.

Cebu2World said it remains committed to transparency and regulatory compliance as it continues implementing the Carbon redevelopment project.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide this clarification and the efforts made to further verify the matter. Cebu2World-Megawide remains committed to transparency, regulatory compliance, and working closely with stakeholders as it continues delivering improvements that will benefit Carbon vendors, market-goers, and the Cebuano public,” the company said. / CAV