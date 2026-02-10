Cebu2World Megawide assures Carbon vendors of affordable fees

CEBU2WORLD Megawide assured vendors at the Carbon Public Market that they will not be neglected under the ongoing redevelopment, stressing that rent and market fees will remain affordable and that any increase in rates is not within the company’s authority.

Jynx Chanjueco Corp., public affairs and marketing manager of Cebu2World Megawide, said vendors are the “heart and soul” of Carbon Market and play a crucial role in sustaining foot traffic and overall business activity in the area.

He said keeping prices low is essential to ensuring that customers continue to patronize the market.

“If we neglect the vendors and prices increase, foot traffic will disappear. That will also affect other commercial businesses that will be established in Carbon,” Chanjueco said, adding that the Carbon Redevelopment Project is intended to benefit all stakeholders through the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between the Cebu City Government and Cebu2World Megawide.

Chanjueco clarified that Cebu2World Megawide does not have the power to impose or approve increases in rent and market fees.

He said the authority to set rates rests solely with the Cebu City Government through the passage of ordinances under the Market Code, as decided by the City Council.

He further explained that under the redevelopment, payments for vendors particularly ambulant vendors are expected to be lower compared to current expenses.

At present, ambulant vendors pay an estimated P400 daily, which already includes market fees paid to the city, as well as additional charges for barangay and association fees, tent and canvas rentals, weighing scales, electricity, and storage.

Under the new market setup, Chanjueco said vendors will no longer need to rent tents or canvases.

Utilities such as electricity and w a ter will be metered and charged based on actual consumption.

Ambulant vendors listed by the Office of the City Markets will also be assigned permanent slots, allowing them to operate without the need to repeatedly set up and dismantle their stalls.

“For now, Cebu2World Megawide has not collected any market fees,” Chanjueco said, noting that collections remain with the Office of the City Markets.

He added that current rates are still based on the 2017 Market Code, including the P8.50 per square meter fee, which will remain in effect until 2028.

He acknowledged that after 2028, there is a possibility of rate adjustments under the 2023 Market Code but said any transition will still require coordination with various city departments, including the City Treasurer’s Office, City Legal Office, City Administrator’s Office, and the Office of the City Markets.

Chanjueco also said Cebu2World Megawide has proposed a three-month transition period to the City Government but reiterated that the company will strictly follow whatever is stipulated in the Market Code.

“We are not the ones who decide on the amount or any increase in rates. We only rely on the Market Code passed by the City Government,” he said. (ABC)