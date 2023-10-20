Cebuana among awardees at LOANI World Summit in Manila

A CEBUANA based in Australia was among the individuals honored to receive the International Filipino Leaders Award during the Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI) World Summit 2023 Thursday, October 19, in Manila.

Ana-Liza Kavanagh, who hails from Daanbantayan, is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and mother of two who believes kindness, empathy, and integrity are the keys to enduring success.

She serves as the president of 5Bs Humanitarian Inc., an Australian organization aiding international students, victims of domestic violence, and migrants. She collaborates with local communities and supporters, including the CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) Community Taskforce through the Multicultural Affairs at the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Australia.

She has also led Open Heart International, an Australian charity focused on meal programs in Daanbantayan and nearby areas for the past 25 years.

As the CEO of Event Powerhouse Australia, Ana-Liza recently organized a fashion show in Melbourne and Sydney to celebrate Filipino icons and promote stories of resilient Filipinos in Australia. The event received support from the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne and Sydney, Department of Tourism, and Department of Trade and Industry.

LOANI is a global non-profit organization committed to helping build a better world through positive leadership, peaceful co-existence, and ensuring that human rights, especially the rights of women and children, are upheld. (PR)