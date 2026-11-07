Cebuana artist on freehand creation and making art worth seeking out

For a rare few, the desire to create goes far beyond making something pretty; it is a persistent need to connect, experiment and turn lived experience into lasting art. Inside a light-filled studio in Cebu City, tattoo artist Syhkz “Six” Manatad embodies this quiet obsession. Sitting with her sketchpad, she traces intuitive, freehand curves to the steady, rhythmic hum of her tattoo machine.

Studio Amping — named after the Cebuano word for “take care” — is more than just a tattoo shop: it is a creative sanctuary built on warmth, mutual respect and a commitment to artistic integrity. For Manatad, finding her place here marks a long-awaited turning point: a return to crafting art that breathes, heals and carries deep personal intention.

From architectural blueprints to skin

Art has been a lifelong pursuit for Manatad, whose creative foundations span traditional and digital mediums. Long before she picked up a tattoo machine, she was already building a dedicated following online through a burgeoning art account that amassed a loyal community of followers.

Her shift toward ink began midway through her academic journey. “I got into tattooing during my third year in architecture,” Manatad said. “Back then, I already had tattoos, but I had been thinking about it for a long time. I thought, ‘I’m good at drawing,’ and I couldn’t find another tattoo artist whom I could trust 100 percent with what I wanted to do. It felt like — not to sound arrogant — but I felt I could draw better, at least in terms of technicality.”

After completing her degree in Architecture in 2024, her path became unmistakably clear. “In architecture, after you graduate, you need a two-year internship before you can take the board exams. But I realized early on that I didn’t want to pursue architecture as a career; I just wanted to finish the degree. So I signed as a full-time tattoo artist.”

Breaking away from the conventional

In an industry long dominated by high-contrast, black-and-gray realism, Manatad’s signature style stands apart. Her work is an expressive, deliberate fusion of organic shapes, cyber-sigilism — a sharp, futuristic visual language built from fragmented symbols and intricate lines — ornamental linework and abstract geometry.

“When you look at most tattoos out there, they are purely realism. They don’t really explore styles that have a bit of organic or abstract qualities to them,” Manatad said, adjusting her stance as she studies a design on screen. “I still like realism, I love realism, but I prefer it when it’s not just plain realism. I want it to have elements of organic styles.”

Her inspiration springs from a deep sense of place, memory and everyday Cebuano culture. Her acclaimed Sugapino flash series, for instance, transforms hyper-local micro-experiences into wearable art.

“For the Swagapino series, it came from lived experience. I used to ride jeepneys every day,” she says with a nostalgic smile, recalling a design featuring a “chicks carrier” jeepney framed with quirky superhero signages. “It’s a niche concept, but it’s a lived experience for me because I rode jeepneys for 11 years throughout high school and college.”

Her visual palette also honors heritage and traditional textures. “I love exploring textures and depth, aside from just pure realism. Recently, I’ve been trying to incorporate Filipino tribal elements, mixing them with ornamental and weaving patterns.”

Even as she established her full-time tattoo practice, Manatad remained active in the local creative scene — taking on portrait commissions and live painting at events. Her journey behind the brush evolved naturally from traditional watercolor paintings to dynamic digital artistry, showcasing a versatility that defines her sharp eye for composition.

The power of freehand and intentionality

In a modern tattoo landscape heavily reliant on quick-printed digital stencils, Manatad takes a painterly, intuitive path. She treats the human body not as a flat canvas, but as a dynamic, moving sculpture.

“Unlike most artists, I actually prefer not to design before the appointment. I prefer designing on the day itself with the client so I can read their body language,” she said. “I don’t like relying solely on straight stencils anymore — lately, I prefer freehand. A tattoo is a moving painting. You have to account for body movements.”

This collaborative process ensures every piece remains deeply personal. “I want every tattoo to be unique to the person wearing it,” she said. “If you claim a flash design, it’s yours, and I won’t tattoo it on anyone else.”

Ultimately, Manatad hopes to shift the cultural perception around getting inked. “I want to change the perspective of people on tattoos. I don’t want people to come to me just to get a tattoo, I want them to come to me because they want me to tattoo them, to seek out my art,” she said. “I want people to seek out tattoos because it’s art on the body — art from an artist. Anyone can do minimalist tattoos these days, but something designed by a person has a much better feeling.”

“Moving to Studio Amping has been great — it’s very artist-centric. Being here has allowed my creativity to explode,” she said. “You can learn technical skills anywhere, but finding an environment that respects you as an artist is priceless.”

Art as a permanent human marker

That sense of care extends beyond the studio and into how Manatad thinks about what tattoos become over time. When asked about the permanence of ink, she views the aging process not as something to fear, but as a beautiful, essential part of the human experience.

“It’s like a marker of time — wrinkles, old tattoos, saggy skin. For me, that’s what being human is about,” she said. “People don’t book tattoos because it’s a necessity; it’s a luxury to be able to get a tattoo.”

She pauses for a moment, looking at a freshly finished piece on a client’s arm. “Every time, I get this feeling like, ‘Hala, this is permanent. This person is going to bring me around with them everywhere they go, forever.’”

Words for the future generation

As Cebu’s tattoo scene expands and diversifies, Manatad has noticed clients ranging from young students to older first-timers. For young illustrative artists seeking their own voice, she offers grounded, heartfelt advice.

“Master your craft on paper first. Don’t practice blindly on human skin. Understand design principles, composition and drawing fundamentals before picking up a machine,” she said. “You have artists who copy what they see and you have artists who understand what they see. In this digital age, technique and originality matter more than ever. Make it your own.”