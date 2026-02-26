Cebuana Beauty Artist earns Global Meister Award in Korea, serves as Senior Juror for PMU category in Baguio

Divine Grace Alecha is set to achieve two major professional milestones in 2026, strengthening her growing reputation in the international beauty and permanent makeup (PMU) industry. She has been officially announced as a Global Meister Awardee in Korea and is also scheduled to serve as Senior Jury (PMU Category) at a major PMU conference and competition in the Philippines.

Global Meister Award: 23rd IBAC International Beauty Art Conference (Korea)

Divine Grace Alecha has been officially recognized as the recipient of the Global Meister Award at the 23rd IBAC International Beauty Art Conference, hosted by The Federation of K-Beauty Professionals. The event is scheduled to take place in Korea from April 28 to 29, 2026.

The IBAC International Beauty Art Conference is an international gathering that brings together beauty professionals and representatives from different countries. The event promotes global standards in beauty artistry and recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional skill, mastery and professionalism.

Alecha’s recognition holds special significance because it comes from Korea, a country widely known as a global leader in beauty innovation and cosmetic artistry. Korean organizers and beauty professionals acknowledged her outstanding expertise and awarded her the prestigious title of Global Meister, a recognition reserved for individuals who represent world-class excellence in the beauty industry.

Senior Jury Appointment: Finest PH 2026 (PMU Category)

In addition to her international recognition in Korea, Divine Grace Alecha has also been selected to serve as Senior Jury (PMU Category) for FINEST PH: The Next Generation of PMU Leaders, which took place on Feb. 21, 2026. FINEST PH is a professional event featuring a conference, competition and gala night aimed at developing and recognizing PMU artists and leaders in the industry.

What it means to be a juror

A juror is an official professional selected to judge and evaluate competitors during a contest. In beauty and PMU competitions, jurors play a critical role because they ensure that the competition is fair, credible and based on professional standards.

Jurors are responsible for assessing contestants according to key criteria such as:

technique and precision

symmetry and design

pigment application and final results

hygiene, safety, and professional procedure

overall artistry and workmanship

Being chosen as a juror means the individual is recognized as a trusted expert whose knowledge and judgment are respected in the field.

Senior Juror: a role of higher professional trust

Serving as a Senior Juror is considered an even higher position. Senior jurors are often selected from highly experienced professionals who are trusted to uphold advanced standards and help ensure that the final evaluation reflects quality and excellence.

Divine Grace Alecha’s appointment as Senior Juror highlights her credibility not only as a skilled PMU professional but also as a recognized authority capable of representing the industry with integrity and professionalism.

International recognition and professional leadership

With her upcoming Global Meister Award recognition in Korea and her official role as Senior Juror in the PMU Category at FINEST PH 2026, Divine Grace Alecha’s achievements reflect both international recognition and leadership-level trust.

Her accomplishments serve as a strong example of how dedication, discipline and professional excellence can lead to global acknowledgment and high-level responsibilities in one of the world’s most competitive industries. PR