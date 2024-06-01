Cebuana bowling standout tries luck in US

FORMER Cebu standout and national team member Xyrra Cabusas Tabanas is back competing again, this time in the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) events.

Tabanas, who represented the country in the 2016 World Youth Championship in Nebraska, recently competed in the USBC Nationals Open in Las Vegas, Nevada averaging 183. She scored 187, 181 and 175 in the team event on Day 1 and had 150, 201 and 153 in the doubles event with Courtney Couch on Day 2.

“I was invited to play because of my friends in the league, who are close with pro players Darren and Michael Tang and Chris Via. I joined because I wanted to have a record with the USBC, so I can join in their sanctioned events,” said Tabanas, who moved abroad last year.

Tabanas played for the TV Bowling Supply team of the two Tangs and Via. Incidentally, she met Michael Tang when she competed in the World Youth Championships.

In September last year, she joined the Wednesday Boozers league in California and got the highest score scratch (276) and highest average among ladies at 186. She also finished second in the sweeper ladies.

Tabanas, who is also coaching the San Jose State University Ladies team, said competing in the US is very different from competing in Cebu because of the large bowling community.

“It’s a very large community with plenty of players who have different styles,” she said. / ML