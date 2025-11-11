Cebuana Lhuillier earmarks P1.5M for quake, typhoon relief

CEBUANA Lhuillier, through its foundation arm, has set aside P1.5 million to assist communities and employees affected by the recent earthquakes in Cebu and Davao Oriental and typhoon Tino, which hit parts of the Visayas.

The donation will fund relief and recovery operations under its TulongsaPagbangon program, known for providing swift aid to disaster-stricken areas.

President and chief executive officer Jean Henri Lhuillier said the company stands in solidarity with Filipinos as they rebuild their lives.

The foundation is working with local partners to distribute food packs, hygiene kits and essential supplies to families who lost their homes and livelihoods.

Executive director Jonathan Batangan said the initiative reflects Cebuana Lhuillier’s long-standing commitment to empathy, unity and service, ensuring support reaches those who need it most. / KOC