Cebuana Lhuillier Finance Corp. funds farmers to South Korea

CEBUANA Lhuillier Finance Corporation (CLFC) is offering a variety of financial products and services to support and uplift the lives of Filipinos.

Among these are Motorcycle Loans, aimed at enhancing mobility, and Microbiz Loans, designed to foster entrepreneurial ventures.

Recently, 21 farmers from Mangatarem, Pangasinan, received financial aid from CLFC to support their work in South Korea’s agricultural sector.

These loans enable the farmers to pursue their aspirations and achieve greater opportunities.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebuana Lhuillier said the company is “dedicated to crafting financial solutions that resonate with the Filipino spirit, empowering individuals and communities to thrive.” CLFC’s support for Filipino workers extends beyond financial aid, aiming to provide stability and hope for their families.

This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to building a better future for the next generations. / KOC WITH PR