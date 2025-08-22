Cebuana Lhuillier gold bags bronze at Stevies

CEBUANA Lhuillier Gold has gained international recognition after winning the Bronze Award for PR Campaign of the Year – New Product or Service Launch at the 2025 Stevie® International Business Awards. The accolade highlights the brand’s efforts to make investing more affordable and accessible for Filipinos. Cebuana Lhuillier president and chief executive officer Jean Henri Lhuillier said the award reflects the company’s drive to innovate and promote inclusivity in financial services, noting that Cebuana Lhuillier Gold aims to empower everyday Filipinos to start building wealth. The recognition affirms the brand’s role in redefining investing by removing barriers and simplifying processes. The win also adds to Cebuana Lhuillier’s strong showing at the Stevies this year, where the company bagged 20 awards overall. / KOC