Cebuana Lhuillier sends P500K aid to quake-Hit Northern Cebu

CEBUANA Lhuillier, through its foundation arm CLFI, has launched relief operations under its Tulong sa Pagbangon (TSP) initiative to assist families affected by the recent earthquake in northern Cebu.

An initial P500,000 from CLFI’s disaster response fund has been allocated to aid around 1,000 families in Bogo City, the quake’s epicenter.

Each household will receive relief packs containing food, water and hygiene essentials. Donations gathered through the TSP drive, including E2G food bars and emergency items, will also be distributed. “Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier president and CEO.

“Through CLFI, we aim to bring immediate aid and comfort as they begin recovery.” The operation is supported by Cebuana Rapido, the firm’s employee volunteer group, which is deploying relief goods within the next two days.

CLFI is accepting donations at all Cebuana Lhuillier branches and partner banks nationwide. / KOC