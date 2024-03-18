Cebuana Lhuillier ties up with big banks to hasten financial inclusion agenda

CEBUANA Lhuillier and key banking leaders in the Philippines have joined forces to advance the nation’s financial inclusion drive.

In an event hosted by Cebuana Lhuillier, financial institution leaders pledged to work together to create a more inclusive financial landscape by sharing insights, forming strategic alliances, and providing bank services accessibility.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, chief executive officer of Cebuana Lhuillier, thanked bank executives for their commitment to enhancing inclusive banking services for millions of Filipinos.

“Cebuana Lhuillier’s core mission is to provide financial services to as many Filipinos, and for our services to reach as far and as wide as we could. When I talk about millions of people, I am talking about the hardworking men and women striving for a better financial future. Having the decision makers of the top financial institutions as allies, and having the same mindset to work together towards the same goal will ensure the success of this mission. By aligning our efforts we can make a real difference,” said Lhuillier, who is a staunch supporter of financial inclusion.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas defines financial inclusion as a state wherein effective access to finance-related products and services is ensured for everyone, especially the vulnerable sectors.

Top officers from various banks discussed and strategized on the next steps of their collaboration. It was also an opportunity for the leaders to exchange ideas, and discuss areas of improvement and best practices to further advance financial inclusion.

The gathering was attended by Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier and senior executive vice president Philippe Andre Lhuillier and senior bank executives, namely BDO Unibank Inc.’s executive vice president and institutional banking group head Charles Rodriguez; BPI president and chief executive officer TG Limcaoco; Metrobank senior vice president and corporate banking group head Anthony Yap; RCBC president and chief executive officer Eugene Acevedo; Security Bank president and chief executive officer Sanjiv Vohra; Union Bank president and chief executive officer Edwin Bautista; and executive vice president chief digital channel officer/chief customer experience officer Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado; and China Bank Capital president Martin Tapia. / KOC