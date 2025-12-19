Cebuana microentrepreneur wins national digital finance award

MICROENTREPRENEUR Ailyn Flormata, from Minglanilla, Cebu, has been recognized as a winner at the Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA) under the Microentrepreneur Category.

The 4th DFIA was held on December 12, 2025, at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Assembly Hall in Malate, Manila.

Organized by the Microfinance Council of the Philippines, Inc. (MCPI) in partnership with Citi Foundation and BSP, the awards honor microfinance institutions and clients who promote digital finance adoption and financial inclusion.

Ailyn, the owner of Aira Bagshop, was among the microentrepreneurs honored for her dedication to using digital tools to grow her business. Her shop specializes in handcrafted products that showcase local creativity.

RAFI Microfinance, which supports Ailyn business growth, has partnered with AI technology company ProSyft to help microentrepreneurs move forward with confidence in their digital journey.

This partnership strengthens RAFI MFI’s data-driven systems, improves operations, and expands financial inclusion through responsible and scalable innovation. (PR)