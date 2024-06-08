Cebuana Science communicator wins competition in Europe

WHAT started as an amusement and an endeavor to improve her science communication skills led Cebuana Princess Rosery Cabataje to achieve international recognition and online fame.

Cabataje’s award-winning 3-minute thesis (3MT) presentation, was selected as one of the three finalists at the Coimbra Group Competition in Turku, Finland, on June 6, 2024.

This 29-year-old, who is pursuing her doctorate at Uppsala University in Sweden, also brought home a runner-up prize of 1,500 euros in the competition.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants. It’s an honor to present the significance of hyrogenases in an accessible manner to a broader audience– one that even the technical crew backstage understood!” reads a portion of her caption on a video of her presentation which she posted on Facebook on Friday.

As of writing her video already got 22,000 fractions, 10,000 shares and 923,000 plays.

Her award-winning thesis, titled: “Learning from Nature: Turning air into electricity,” explains the potential of hydrogen as a future green energy carrier.

She bested 100 other scholars across Europe in the qualifying round.

“As I approach the conclusion of my PhD journey, being granted this once-in-a-lifetime chance feels like an extraordinary bonus,” she told SunStar Cebu.

“I’m passionate about science because it lets me observe phenomena in the lab or during experiments that no one else has seen before. It’s a personal journey where I feel I’m contributing to something larger,” she added.

Cabataje also said her training in grade school and high school, preparing for journalism competitions, laid the foundation for writing and delivering concise articles and presentations. / CDF