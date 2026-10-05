Cebuana singer Jolianne goes viral in China

CEBUANA singer Jolianne couldn’t contain her emotions after going viral following her performance at a music festival in Hangzhou, China, where she performed her hit song “Palayo sa Mundo” on the main stage.
“Guys, penetrating China was purely by accident. I don’t really know what I did or how it happened. It just did,” she shared.
Jolianne said she initially thought only a few people would show up for her performances in China, only to find fans singing her songs back to her—with some even flying in to see her.
The singer revealed that her English music charted in China this year, leading to her first tour in the country a few months ago.
She also previously went viral after a video of a street photographer taking her photos became the No. 1 most viral video in Shanghai, she said.
Before making waves with songs such as “Irises,” “Halfway There” and “Palayo sa Mundo,” Jolianne first gained attention as a contestant on the second season of The Voice Kids Philippines. (SunStar Cebu)