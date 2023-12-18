Cebuana volleyball star Rondina named MVP

CHOCO Mucho’s high-leaping and thunder-spiking Sisi Rondina was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Premier Volleyball League 2nd All-Filipino Conference on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 5-foot-6 spiker from Compostela, Cebu is playing in her second conference in the country’s only professional women’s volleyball league, but has already emerged as the top scorer for the top four teams that advanced to the semifinals, totaling 236 points after the second round.

The former University of Santo Tomas ace ranked third as the most efficient spiker at 36.98 percent, ninth as the best server with 0.20 per set, sixth as the best digger with 2.33 digs per set, and second as the best receiver at 38.67 percent efficiency, leading Choco Mucho to a second-place finish.

Creamline, on the other hand, boasts three players in the All-Premier Team: Jema Galanza (Best Outside Spiker), Michele Gumabao (Best Opposite Spiker) and Jeanette Panaga (Best Middle Blocker).

This is Galanza’s fourth best outside spiker citation, Gumabao’s third as the best opposite, and Panaga’s fifth as the best middle.

Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure was the other Best Outside Spiker, while Cignal’s Ria Meneses earned the title of Best Middle.

Meneses secured her third Best Middle Blocker title.