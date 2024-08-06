Cebuanas dominate int’l Egames tourney

FIVE Cebuanas have proven that Filipinas could excel in the rising sport of Esports after dominating the competition in the Esports World Cup x Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational Tournament last month at the Amazon Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Smart Omega Empress team defeated three-time champion Team Vitality of Indonesia, 3-0, in the finals for the title.

Smart Omega Empress is an all-Cebuana squad composed of team captain and roamer Mery “Meeray” Vivero, Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto (jungler), Gwyneth “not ayanami” Diagon (EXP laner), Rica Fatima “Amoree” Amores (midlaner), and tournament MVP Sheen “Shinoa” Perez (gold laner).

“We’re grateful for our experience to play there in Saudi,” said Diagon, who was joined by Amores and Vivero in a press conference Monday night, Aug. 5, 2024, at the Summit Hotel in Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The five Cebuanas were also silver medalists in last year’s Southeast Asian Games in the Cambodia.

With their success, the Cebuanas hope to continue dominating the sport and earn a spot in the Olympic Esports Games 2025 also in Saudi Arabia next year.

“That was our biggest win,” said Diagon. “We are hoping that we’ll get more opportunities to compete in bigger tournaments and continue to be successful.”

“We want to make our own dynasty,” added Amores.

Smart Communications believes that Esports is the future of sports and wants to continue and support the talented athletes in the country, may it be in the pro level or in the grassroots.

“We’re very happy that they were able to bring home the bacon. You are champions,” said Smart Customer Development Vismin assistant vice president/Center head Alexis Winters. “You know our chairman MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan) is so much into sports, not only physical sports but also the future, Esports. We are so proud of you. We’ll continue to support you and everyone (Esports athletes) here in Cebu.”

Smart Omega Empress bagged a total of $180,000 from winning the tournament, while Perez received $50,000 for her MVP honors.