Cebuanas in Couture: Kai, Shuvee slay fashion editorial

Two Cebuana beauties, Kai Montinola and Shuvee Etrata, step out of the Pinoy Big Brother house and onto the glossy cover of MEGA. For its September 2025 issue, “Women to Watch 2025,” they join 10 other rising stars to complete a powerful lineup of 12 women.
Kai stuns in a sleek black ensemble with dramatic butterfly sleeves, while Shuvee strikes in a corset-style white blouse finished with a bold black bow tie. Once housemates in different seasons, they now stand together, showing the spotlight favors those who dare in an industry that can either launch stars or swallow them whole.
Kai Montinola
At just 18, Kai Montinola has been described as wise beyond her years. Her “PBB: Gen 11” journey, which landed her a coveted spot in the “Big 4,” showed the nation her intelligence. Now, she graces the cover in an archival Joey Samson creation, fringe cascading in a golden straw hue, paired with jet-black gloves. Her signature sleek, pin-straight hair, tucked neatly under a Parisian beret, frames her delicate features with elegance.
“I see vulnerability as a strength in this industry,” Kai shared in an Instagram post by the magazine. “At first, I thought I had to act a certain way to be liked. But then I realized, it’s my charm to be different.”
For Kai, the showbiz industry is where she has confronted the deepest questions of her life. During her time in PBB, she opened up about her search for her biological parents. That emotional chapter came to light on Sept. 8, 2024, when her mother, Jean Navarro, entered the house after confirming a DNA match. Their tearful embrace, with Jean offering a heartfelt apology, became one of the show’s most unforgettable moments and a step toward healing that Kai had long yearned for.
Shuvee Etrata
Shuvee Etrata is the fearless dreamer. Known as the “Island Ate ng Cebu,” she may not have reached the Big 4 in “PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition,” exiting just before the finale. But in true Shuvee fashion, she walked out with her head high and into the arms of a network eager to spotlight her. Today, many call her GMA’s rising star.
For the cover, she dons another Joey Samson masterpiece: a sharply tailored sleeveless white top cinched at the waist and an oversized satin bow tie that resembles a fresh spin on classic menswear through a feminine lens. Posed against a kraft-paper backdrop, Shuvee exudes schoolgirl in a fashion school energy.
“Behind the glitz and glamor, there’s politics in this industry,” she admits. “I was lucky to be surrounded by the right people. Really, it was God who directed me here.”
But Shuvee’s story is not one of luck alone. She has carried the weight of being a breadwinner for her eight siblings, working tirelessly to provide where her parents could not. Her sacrifices and strength became the subject of “Magpakailanman,” where viewers met the unfiltered Shuvee.
Beyond the spotlight
Both Kai and Shuvee carry narratives that reach beyond the curated gloss of fashion editorials. They are young women who have braved hardships, endured public scrutiny and turned their realities into resilience. For Kai, it is the story of reconciliation and finding pieces of herself she once thought were lost. For Shuvee, it is the weight of responsibility transformed into drive and purpose.
Now, as they share this MEGA cover, these Cebuanas stand to show that beauty, in its truest form, is never without struggle.