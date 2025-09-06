Cebuanas in Couture: Kai, Shuvee slay fashion editorial

Kai Montinola

At just 18, Kai Montinola has been described as wise beyond her years. Her “PBB: Gen 11” journey, which landed her a coveted spot in the “Big 4,” showed the nation her intelligence. Now, she graces the cover in an archival Joey Samson creation, fringe cascading in a golden straw hue, paired with jet-black gloves. Her signature sleek, pin-straight hair, tucked neatly under a Parisian beret, frames her delicate features with elegance.

“I see vulnerability as a strength in this industry,” Kai shared in an Instagram post by the magazine. “At first, I thought I had to act a certain way to be liked. But then I realized, it’s my charm to be different.”

For Kai, the showbiz industry is where she has confronted the deepest questions of her life. During her time in PBB, she opened up about her search for her biological parents. That emotional chapter came to light on Sept. 8, 2024, when her mother, Jean Navarro, entered the house after confirming a DNA match. Their tearful embrace, with Jean offering a heartfelt apology, became one of the show’s most unforgettable moments and a step toward healing that Kai had long yearned for.