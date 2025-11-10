Cebuanimation Network gets P3.4M skills grant

THE Cebuanimation Network, led by Mata Technologies Inc., has received a P3.43-million training grant under the SkillsUpNet Philippines (SunPH) program to strengthen skills development in Central Visayas’ animation and game development industry.

Sun PH initiative is jointly implemented by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Asian Development Bank with the Philippine Trade Training Center as the implementing agency.

In a statement sent by DTI, Mata Technologies chief executive officer Erika Dell Sancho formally received the grant on Oct. 27, 2025. The Cebuanimation Network was among only 11 approved grantees out of 36 proposals across the country’s priority sectors.

The funding will support training programs aimed at enhancing both technical and business competencies among creative professionals. Sancho said the project’s Phase 2 now includes components such as finance, taxation, marketing and enterprise management to complement technical upskilling.

DTI Cebu Office-In-charge Provincial Director Marivic Aguilar said the recognition reflects the creativity and collaboration of Cebu’s animation community.

“DTI will continue to support our creative professionals in developing new skills and turning their passions into competitive enterprises,” she said.

Composed of 11 local studios and firms, the Cebuanimation Network specializes in 2D and 3D animation, visual effects, immersive technology and game development. The network aims to align local talents with global industry standards and further establish Central Visayas as a leading creative hub in the Philippines. / KOC