Cebuano among 3 killed in NPA clash

A NATIVE of Carcar City, Cebu, was among three alleged New People’s Army (NPA) members killed in an early morning encounter with the Philippine Army in Sitio Santol, Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental, on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Ritchell “Ka Makoy” Verano, also known as “Venom,” 26, was killed along with two other alleged NPA members identified as Milky “Gorting” Sampini and Joedil “Junjun/Cairo” Balsimo, following reports of armed Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) presence in the area.

After a two-minute firefight with the 47th Infantry Battalion that resulted in the deaths of the three men, the military recovered high-powered firearms, including an R4 rifle, two M16 rifles, two M203 grenade launchers, a hand grenade and various documents from the site. There were no casualties on the government side.

Verano reportedly grew up in a low-income neighborhood in Carcar before moving to Barangay Trinidad in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, where he joined Kabataang Makabayan in 2015.

In 2017, he allegedly became part of the Pulang Hukbo in Central Negros and was deployed to Southwest Negros in 2025.

Maj. Gen. Michael Samson, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, said the slain NPA members were linked to multiple violent incidents across Negros Island, including killings and arson attacks.

“With their neutralization, justice has been served for the victims and their families and the community can begin to heal,” Samson said.

The military also urged remaining CTG members to surrender, saying government programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and the Amnesty Program are available to help rebels reintegrate into society.

The Army said the operation marks a significant point in its ongoing anti-insurgency campaign in the Negros Island Region, highlighting the reach of communist movements into different provinces, including Cebu. / ABC