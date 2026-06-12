Cebuano artist donates sculpture sale to local parish

Cebuano sculptor Anton Quisumbing has donated the full proceeds from the sculpture sold during his May, 2026 exhibition “Pasulong” to Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Makati City.

The donation came from the sale of “Sight,” a bronze sculpture featured from the said exhibition that was hosted in the same city.

Quisumbing said the gesture was both an act of thanksgiving and a personal prayer for Cebu’s protection from another devastating typhoon.

“I believe art should not end at the walls of a gallery or museum. It can also serve, heal and uplift communities,” he said.

The artist chose the historic parish after learning about its roots in Makati’s history and its devotion to the Miraculous Virgen de la Rosa.

“My first solo exhibition was held at the Ayala Museum in 1991, also in Makati. Since

then, the city has been the site of several important milestones in my career,” he pointed out.

While Quisumbing has supported charitable causes through his art in the past, he noted that this is the first time he has donated 100 percent of the proceeds from a sculpture sold in one of his solo exhibitions directly to a parish.

“For me, it is a gesture of gratitude, faith and service through art,” he added. / JAT