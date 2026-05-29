Cebuano athletes win medals in 2026 Palarong Pambansa chess, taekwondo events

CEBUANO athletes continue to bring pride and honor in the ongoing 2026 Palarong Pambansa after Team Central Visayas and Team Toledo of Toledo City collected several medals in various chess and taekwondo competitions.

Apple Rubin, together with Maria Kristine Lavandero and Kristina Concepcion Belano, secured the gold medal in the Chess Secondary Girls Standard Team Event on Thursday evening, May 28, 2026, through their strong strategy and excellent coordination against other competitive teams from different regions across the country.

Meanwhile, Team Toledo Taekwondo also continued to deliver victories after earning one silver and four bronze medals in the poomsae events on Friday, May 29.

Among the bronze medalists in the elementary division were Ron Lee Ariate and Raighna Genovesa in the mixed pair category.

The elementary boys team composed of Ron Lee Ariate, Val Daniel Lagnason, and Zerd Allen Curan also won bronze, along with the elementary girls team of Raighna Genovesa, Shanelle Alexis Tango-an, and Francheska Zoella Sulit.

In the secondary division, the mixed pair of Jucem Velkian Pormento and Clarissa Louise Gallego captured the silver medal, while the girls team composed of Clarissa Louise Gallego, Lorraine Fernandez, and Erica Jen Amora also earned bronze.

Additional recognition was also brought by Aeden Roffer Cereño after winning a silver medal in the Secondary Boys Freestyle event and a bronze medal in the Secondary Boys Poomsae event as a representative of the National Academy of Sports. (Andrie Cartilla, CNU intern)