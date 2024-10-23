Cebuano Band chases dreams in national competition

“When we were brainstorming for a band name, it turned into a funny story. I was scrolling through social media and stumbled upon the phrase ‘kids these days.’ If you abbreviate it, you get KTD, which is simple and easy to remember. Since there were several groups with similar names, we decided to switch the ‘s’ in ‘kids’ to a ‘z’ so we could connect with Gen Z,” shared Victor, the drummer of KTD.

Paolo chimed in, noting that the phrase “kids these days” often carries negative connotations. “We aim to flip that script. It might sound like a jab at how kids never learn, but we want to show that this generation is open to new experiments and fresh ideas in music.”

Music influences

The band draws inspiration from icons like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots, Arctic Monkeys and the Cebuano band Wonggoys. “Our influences are indie spotlights,” said the drummer. They describe their sound as groovy, noting, “We have sad songs, but they’re all easy to digest.”

At Handuraw, they performed their original set, featuring songs like “Hustiya,” “Maglaho,” “Ease the Night” and “Liwasan.” “If the path for music is wide open, then we’re definitely going to take it,” the band affirmed. They feel their chemistry is already perfect and aren’t considering adding new members at this time. “We’re open to collaborations, though!”

With plenty of songs in the pipeline, the band is brainstorming which single to release. Drawing from their influences, they’re working on crafting a narrative for their debut album. “Just like Twenty One Pilots, we want to be storytellers in our album. Songs like ‘Liwasan’ and ‘Maglaho’ will tell a tale of romance blossoming from friendship, only to fade away.”

Competition

The trio submitted a demo and earned a spot in the top eight of the national talent search. “We performed alongside other selected contestants earlier this year. We were supposed to have another gig, but it was canceled; however, the finals will be on Oct. 26 at Ayala Trinoma,” the band explained.

“Maglaho” is their entry for the finals, a song that narrates the journey from friendship to romance and the gradual unraveling of that bond. According to the band, this Tagalog track showcases their confidence in transitioning from fast-paced segments to a slow build and finally hyping up at the outro.

The band shared how they had the opportunity to speak with the producer of the popular Filipino rock band IV of Spades, who also serves as one of their inspirations. The prospect of securing a record label, if they win the competition, is just the beginning of their dreams turning into reality. Kidz These Days truly represents a generation of dreamers and romantics, with no one ever telling them to give up on their dreams.