Cebuano boxer Bacaro seeks 1st overseas win

CARLO Bacaro will take his talent to Hong Kong when he faces Thailand’s Chan Sala in a six-rounder on Oct. 10, 2025, at the Southorn Indoor Stadium.

Bacaro is coming off a convincing victory last July 23 in Toledo City, Cebu, where he outclassed Chinese newcomer Wan Xuan Lin by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old Bacaro is eyeing his first international win after losing his first opportunity outside the Philippines earlier this year.

He fought in Armenia last Jan. 17, but suffered his first career defeat after being knocked out in the third round by unbeaten Russian Pavel Sosulin.

On the other hand, Sala is seeking to snap out of his recent slump. He dropped four of his last five contests, including defeats to Ashot Srayan, Jirolian Riku, and Dario Socci in successive matches.

Bacaro is 13-1 with eight knockouts, while Sala is 12-8 with eight knockouts. / EKA