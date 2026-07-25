Cebuano Carlo Bacaro eyes WBF Silver title at home

HONG KONG-BASED Cebuano pug Carlo Bacaro returns to the place where he started off his pro boxing journey, Cebu, and takes on Thai journeyman Channarong Injampa for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Silver welterweight strap on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Bacaro is eager to bounce back after losing his last contest against Japanese Ryota Toyoshima in Japan by a ninth round stoppage last April.

"I had great preparation in Hong Kong. I will put on a good performance. I won't promise that I will knock him out but I will win this fight," said the 26-year-old Bacaro in the event's press conference at the Ringside Cebu in Robinsons Galleria. "This is a very important fight for my career. I already have two losses. I really need a win for my boxing career. I'm thankful that I have been given an opportunity to fight for a championship."

Injampa is also looking to return to Thailand with the belt around his waist.

"I trained for a long time for this fight. I will show my best tomorrow. This is a very important fight for me and I need to get the win," said the 24-year-old Injampa.

Both Bacaro and Injampa easily made the 147-pound limit with identical weights of 146.2 pounds.

Bacaro has a record of 14-2 with eight knockouts, while Injampa is 21-25 with 15 knockouts.

In the co-main feature, undefeated Hongkonger Saagar Pradhan (8-0, 3 KOs) battles Thai Chan Sala (13-12, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

In the undercard, Ken Danila (6-1, 5 KOs) slugs it out with Jeffrey Stella (5-14-4, 4 KOs), Junibert Bantay (9-2, 1 KO) is up against Joseph Lanat (3-2, 2 KOs), Jaervi Hernani makes his pro debut against Norman Rusiana (1-11-2), Wengel Mendoza is also turning pro against Alvin Yongco, Robert John Suarez faces off with Junriel Navares (0-1).

The boxing show that's co-promoted by Chao Sy International Promotions, Verano Boxing Promotions, and Ringside Cebu also features eight amateur bouts. (EKA)