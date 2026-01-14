Cebuano coffee chain widens global reach

A CEBU-BASED coffee chain is stepping up its global expansion while continuing to grow at home, with Cebu remaining a key base for

its operations.

Ivy Theresa Benatiro, vice president for global franchise and franchise operations, said Bo’s Coffee will open stores in two more Middle East countries this year, building on its existing presence in Qatar and Dubai. The brand is also preparing to enter Canada, further extending its international reach.

“Wherever we will be, we will be bringing the resilience of the Filipinos and the hope of the Cebuanos,” Benatiro said, adding that the expansion comes as the brand prepares to mark its 30th anniversary in 2026.

“Brews and Beads”

Besides expanding overseas, the company is also growing its presence in Cebu and other parts of the Philippines through new store formats and community-focused activities. It recently launched the Visayas leg of its “Brews and Beads” campaign in Cebu ahead of the Sinulog festival, highlighting local culture and

coffee craftsmanship.

Benatiro said Cebu remains strategic to the brand’s nationwide growth because of its strong coffee culture, expanding consumer market and increasing dispos-

able income.

Industry data show that the Philippines is the second-largest coffee consumer in Asia, next only to Japan, with about 80 percent of Filipinos drinking an average of 2.5 cups a day. This strong coffee culture is evident in Cebu City with one coffee shop for every

5,000 residents.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the country produces only about 38.1 percent of its total coffee bean requirements. The Philippine Coffee Board Inc. places local consumption at around 200,000 metric tons (MT), far exceeding domestic output of between 20,000 MT and 30,000 MT. / KOC