Cebuano community in the US mounts bigger, prouder music festival

In the late ’80s, while much of the Philippine music scene was dominated by Tagalog ballads and Manila-centric acts, a young musician from Compostela, Cebu was determined to put Cebuano talent front and center without having to sing in a different language.

Rolly Wagas, singer-songwriter, activist and proud advocate of Bisaya music, was already showing that the Cebuano voice could roar just as loud as any national anthem.

With his brothers, he formed Anakpawis Band, creating original Bisaya songs heavy with socio-political grit and environmental urgency.

“After we disbanded, I went solo and became a full-time activist artist; regularly invited to perform in rallies, protest actions, NGO environmental and cultural events, political conventions, and at universities in Cebu and Manila,” Wagas recalled in a SunStar Lifestyle interview.

He shared stages with OPM (Original Pinoy Music) icons like ASIN, Joey Ayala, Noel Cabangon and The Jerks, while running his own production company that brought Manila acts to Cebu and organized massive homegrown events like WUDSTAK, a 20-band spectacle in his hometown.

Always a musician

In 2006, life handed him a bittersweet turn. His wife, Darlene, a registered nurse, was offered a working visa to the United States. The move to California meant leaving behind the streets, stages and late-night jamming sessions of Cebu but it did not mean leaving the music.

“After we moved here in the Sacramento area 13 years ago, I established RD Audio, my production company catering mostly to Filipino communities,” Wagas shared.

While performing in various community events in the US, he began nurturing a bigger dream: to create a festival that would celebrate Bisaya music and culture in its purest form.

“My idea of having a festival showcasing Cebuano and Bisaya musicians here in the Sacramento area has been on my mind for a very long time. Firstly, I am a passionate advocate of Bisaya music and culture. Secondly, most Filipino festivals in our area — aside from focusing mainly on cultural dances and music, and sometimes lacking a cohesive theme — do not truly represent what Filipino culture is.”

Birth of Bisaya festival

That vision took shape in 2023 when the Cebu Music Festival-USA debuted in Sacramento. Sparked by a conversation with fellow Cebuano musician Troy Degamo of 40 The Band, what started as a solo concert idea evolved into a full-blown festival.

Wagas admitted that the road to the first Cebu Music Festival–USA in 2023 wasn’t without hurdles. Some questioned why the event focused solely on Cebuanos and Bisaya artists, but he stood firm, framing it as “unity in diversity,” much like how Hawaii has its own music or Nashville its own country sound, yet all remain part of the same nation.

Securing sponsors was another challenge, especially without showbiz headliners. But with his wife championing the cause, and with key support from Cebuano entrepreneurs and current show co-presenters, Jojo Dy of Bai Cebu Lechon, TAGPUAN boutique owner Jenny Yu, along with the tireless efforts of performers and volunteers, they raised just enough to bring his Hollywood-caliber vision to life.

The inaugural event, prepared in under two months, drew more than 500 attendees, mostly Bisaya, but also non-Filipinos eager to discover a new sound.

This year, Wagas is raising the stakes. On Sept. 28, 2025, the Cebu Music Festival-USA at The Grounds in Roseville, California, will feature a stronger lineup, expanded production design with more LED walls and lights, live multi-camera streaming, a Bisaya cultural showcase and historical figures like Lapu-Lapu roaming through the crowd.

All Bisaya line-up

This year’s roster is a powerhouse mix of returning favorites and fresh faces. Troy Degamo of 40 The Band returns as the main headliner for this year’s event. Repeat performers include Right as Rain (Troy’s backup), G2, Black Box, Mikka Espiritu, Mary Ann Colina, Charlotte Castillo, DJ Odie Lim and Rolly himself. Joining them for the first time are Jam CT, Kim Carreon, Jasarry Ocapan, Roads of Water, Midway Bound and a surprise guest.

The stage will also welcome non-Filipino performers who have become honorary brothers of the Bisaya community: Gary Burnley (vocals), Tom Stewart (Black Box bassist) and Bryan Cohn (house band keyboardist). The house band will feature Emil Pinlac (bass), John Taladua (lead guitar), Mike Ramos (lead guitar), Sonny Plaza (keyboard), Rowin Acaso (drums), Alex Atillo (drums) and Jude Cinco (drums).

Part of the proceeds will fund musical instruments for deserving kids in Cebu — a cause close to Wagas’s heart.

“Cebuanos and Bisaya are among the most musically gifted in the Philippines, yet mainstream media rarely gave our original works and talents the spotlight, as the cultural center remains in Manila. Most of all, the Bisaya people themselves have learned to love our own music and culture, which is a basic requirement before you can be proud of our roots.” S