Cebuano designers celebrate heritage through couture for a cause

When Filipino craftsmanship is mentioned, it is often associated with fashion runways, luxury showcases and celebrity dressing. Yet this is only the surface of a much richer story.

It is a living, collaborative ecosystem where designers do not simply create in isolation, but work hand in hand with local artisans and weaving communities.

This creative approach illuminated the 4th anniversary celebration of NUSTAR Resort Cebu, which carried the theme “woven.” The evening became a celebration of heritage held on May 8, 2026.

At the heart of the celebration was a fashion presentation and silent auction featuring celebrated Cebuano designers Philip Rodriguez and Bree Esplanada, who brought to life couture pieces created in partnership with Cebu’s weaving communities such as the women of Argao.

Philip Rodriguez

Rodriguez explained the deeper meaning behind his collection — one that reflects a timeless approach to designing from existing materials.

“These pieces are actually fabric wastes and then re-woven to become a whole cloth by the women of Argao,” he said. “It is upcycling, and we added the glamour it needs.”

For him, each piece carried a narrative inspired by nature, history and renewal. One piece he highlighted was among the most striking in his museum-like collection of textile artistry.

“The inspiration here is after the rain — you see a dragonfly. A dragonfly means renewal of hope,” he said, referring to the green textured ensemble with strands that fall vertically and fluidly, like rain over landscapes.

His 10-piece collection at the show also drew from Philippine cultural references that stitched together motifs inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces, Baybayin script and historical textures linked to José Rizal’s time in Paris. Another piece reflected layered inspirations reminiscent of traditional Filipino basketry and woven architecture.

Rodriguez also incorporated piña stretch, a new fiber blend made with stretchable threads, allowing traditional Filipino textiles to take on a more contemporary and wearable form while preserving their heritage roots.

“These are snippets of history from our natural and international influences — global style with references from history,” he added.

Deeply rooted in textile communities throughout his career, Rodriguez has long been recognized for his exquisite Filipiniana collection. As such, he immediately understood the meaning behind the event’s “woven” theme.

Bree Esplanada