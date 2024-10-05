Cebuano designers take love to the runway

Love is intertwined with many traditions and practices that highlight celebration and life’s milestones. Even in the toughest moments, love deserves to be honored for its enduring courage.

At NUSTAR’s inaugural bridal fair, “BELOVED,” 10 Cebuano designers took their collections on a journey through love during the event’s grand finale. To be loved is to be celebrated, and this is exactly what being beloved is all about.

“These past few days have been a testament to love and creativity. Our first ‘Beloved’ event is just the beginning, and it certainly won’t be the last,” said director of sales and marketing of Fili Hotel – Nustar Resort, Maria Cristina Ong Cruz, in her opening toast.

Concept

For its inaugural bridal and debutante fair, “BELOVED” presented a thoughtfully curated lineup of concepts that were bound to leave audiences feeling inspired and cherished. A highlight of the event was the celebration of September as Philippine Bamboo Month, creatively integrated into the show’s centerpiece.

Philippine folklore also found its place in the showcase, with stories like that of Malakas and Maganda artfully woven into the presentations. There was a heartfelt tribute to tradition, such as Pamamanhikan — the formal act of a groom’s family visiting the bride’s home to ask for her hand in marriage. The essence of love in its purest form was captured through breathtaking bridal collections, each telling a story of timeless romance.

Designers

Mike Yapching opened the show with a romantic debutante collection featuring sampaguita flowers in soft pastels. Among his standout pieces was a floor-length gown with soft folds and a shimmering, ethereal glow.

Oscar James followed, bringing the enchantment of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life with bold, rich hues. A highlight was a midnight violet satin dress with an asymmetrical hem and a daring high slit, exuding bold elegance.

Agustin Pedrano then embraced the spirit of spring with his chartreuse green ensemble. The outfit, revealing a peek of midriff, was complemented by a voluminous ruffled skirt, a wide-brimmed hat and gloves — both modern and unconventional.

As the evening progressed, Marichu Tan presented a shimmering gold gown that embodied the opulence of a traditional Tinghun celebration, reflecting the prosperity and elegance of Filipino-Chinese culture.

Valerie Alvez charmed the audience with a soft, powder-blue strapless dress. Its structured bodice created a statuesque silhouette, effortlessly blending calmness with power.

Hanz Coquilla enchanted the crowd with his bridal pieces. A structured bodice with puffed sleeves, paired with soft, large lavender rose-like patterns, maintained an air of subtle drama and luxury.

Wendell Quisido followed with ultra-glamorous evening wear, particularly a rose-gold sequin gown that sparkled under the lights. The oversized bow and vertical beadwork added drama without compromising refinement.

Jun Escario’s collection showcased clean lines and simple, elegant silhouettes, embodying the purity and grace of a timeless bride-to-be.

Protacio introduced a floor-length white gown with structured puffed sleeves, reminiscent of Filipiniana attire. The simplicity and clean lines lent a graceful, enduring charm to his piece.

Finally, Philip Rodriguez closed the show with his Beloved collection. His bridal gowns evoked old-world glamour, featuring beaded, form-fitting bodices and dramatic 3-D floral appliqués on off-the-shoulder designs. These pieces imparted a sense of wistfulness and closure to the runway.

“BELOVED” took place from Sept. 20 to 22, 2024 at NUSTAR Cebu, offering a platform for industry experts and designers to present their ideas and creations for weddings and milestone celebrations. S