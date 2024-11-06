Cebuano fans provide feedback, stories leading up to BINI concert

The Grand BINIverse concert was officially announced on Aug. 31, 2024 and online discussions have been heating up. BINI will take the stage at the Araneta Coliseum on Nov. 16, 17 and 18. In just a few days, expect a tidal wave of fancams, hilarious highlights and the girl group’s talents reaching new peaks.
While the wait is at its height, Cebuanos recall a fantastic moment with the girls last July during their regional tour at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. It wasn’t a show easily forgotten, with Maloi, Sheena, Aiah, Mikha, Stacey, Jhoanna, Gwen and Colet giving Cebu a glimpse of Pinoy pop realness.
Here’s what fans had to say:
Elaine Llanos
Elaine Llanos, a dedicated K-pop fan for years and a seasoned concert-goer, shared her amusing yet heartfelt experience. Despite arriving early, she found herself stuck in a never-ending queue, missing out on the pre-show excitement. However, once she finally settled into her seat, a wave of pride washed over her.
“I was practically bursting with pride! It felt like I was a proud guardian or an excited relative,” Elaine said. “This was the first time I went all out supporting local talent and wow, they really are something special!”
Osho Mahavir
Speaking of the pre-show, Osho Mahavir had the best time and one of the funniest moments of his life when he got to dance on stage with other fans. Those lucky few who were called up to have fun before BINI performed gave it their all, showing off their best moves. Osho, in particular, had so much fun that he ripped a part of his jeans while doing a cartwheel!
“Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I’m grateful and happy to have danced on stage at a BINI concert. This will be something I can laugh about when I’m older,” said Osho.
Even though he lined up for four hours outside and another three hours inside, it was all worth it to see the girls perform live, showcasing their incredible vocals and hard work. “It’s not easy to dance and sing simultaneously,” he added, appreciating the effort and talent of the group.
“When the show was about to start and the BINI logo filled the screen, with their silhouettes in the background, I could feel the anticipation building. I still get chills thinking about it. I wish I could watch them again and turn back time,” said Osho.
Kris Lasay
Kris Lasay, on the other hand, shared his thoughts on the misinformation surrounding the event details and the queuing system. He expressed his sympathy for those who were scammed for their tickets. “The event itself was actually fine. The program and everything went smoothly,” he said. There were definitely some issues that could have been handled better that hopefully, next time things will improve.
“Biniverse Cebu was the first concert I ever attended. It was an enchanting journey filled with wholesome moments, despite the unfortunate occurrence of fake ticket scams. The event itself was flawlessly executed, featuring electrifying solo performances by the talented girls, especially by Aiah, plus Stacey and Mikha looked absolutely gorgeous!” shared Kris. S