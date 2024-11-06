Cebuano fans provide feedback, stories leading up to BINI concert

Speaking of the pre-show, Osho Mahavir had the best time and one of the funniest moments of his life when he got to dance on stage with other fans. Those lucky few who were called up to have fun before BINI performed gave it their all, showing off their best moves. Osho, in particular, had so much fun that he ripped a part of his jeans while doing a cartwheel!

“Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I’m grateful and happy to have danced on stage at a BINI concert. This will be something I can laugh about when I’m older,” said Osho.

Even though he lined up for four hours outside and another three hours inside, it was all worth it to see the girls perform live, showcasing their incredible vocals and hard work. “It’s not easy to dance and sing simultaneously,” he added, appreciating the effort and talent of the group.

“When the show was about to start and the BINI logo filled the screen, with their silhouettes in the background, I could feel the anticipation building. I still get chills thinking about it. I wish I could watch them again and turn back time,” said Osho.

Kris Lasay