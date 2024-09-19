Cebuano furparents stand up to breed bias

The “pet-friendly” label has become a popular marketing tool for businesses looking to attract animal lovers. But when an establishment in Tagaytay recently barred a Philippine native dog, citing safety concerns, it ignited a firestorm of criticism. The move called into question the authenticity of businesses that proudly wear the “pet-friendly” badge.

Are these establishments truly inclusive, or are they simply cherry-picking customers based on breed stereotypes?

The fallout from the Tagaytay incident has sparked a nationwide conversation, raising the issue of breed bias to the forefront. Pet owners, animal rights advocates and netizens alike have voiced their concerns, questioning whether businesses are more concerned with optics than truly welcoming all animals.

Movement reaches Cebu

Here in Cebu, the call for inclusivity found a unique expression. Over the weekend, pet lovers gathered for a pack walk at SM Seaside City Cebu. Furparents proudly shared their thoughts on the breed bias controversy, voicing how much their Aspins — Asong Pinoy, the often overlooked yet beloved native dogs of the Philippines — mean to them.

Pepper

Furparents Vin and Al from Liloan joined the event with the belief that people should look beyond a dog’s breed. For them, responsible ownership is what truly matters, as a dog’s breed doesn’t determine their capacity to love.

“Every company has the freedom to decide whether their establishment is pet-friendly. However, if they choose to allow pets, they should not selectively permit certain breeds. That is still discrimination,” said Vin.

For Vin, every dog, regardless of breed, has the potential to be a loyal and loving companion, deserving of kindness, respect and fairness.

Cookie

Cookie had an unforgettable time at the event with her brother Oreo, both proudly representing the one-of-a-kind charm of Aspins. These two lovable, energetic dogs brought their talent to every game that showed everyone what makes Aspins so special. Not only did they steal the spotlight, but they also went home with a giant bag of treats for their winning moves.

“It’s extremely important, not only for Cookie, but for all other pets and animals to be cared for and respected. Most of the time, we overlook the fact that, just like any other pets, our very own asong pinoy and pusang pinoy also need tender loving care and affection,” shared fur parent, Victoria.

Victoria emphasized that simply acknowledging their existence is not enough; we must also ensure that every place becomes a safe space for them. She stressed the importance of advocating for their rights and welfare, and encouraged others to prioritize rescuing and adopting pets over “shopping” for them.

Cassie

With 23 Aspins in her home, caretaker Gabriela decided to bring Cassie to the event. She felt a mix of sadness and anger over the recent breed bias, believing that no dog should face disrespect based on their breed.

“We don’t usually participate in events like this, but since it was an Aspin pack walk, we felt it was important to join,” Gabriela shared. “We have so many Aspins at home, and while we hoped some of the puppies might find new homes, we worried about whether they would be properly cared for so we didn’t give them away.”

Despite the large number of Aspins in her household, Gabriela noted that they never fight, even during mealtime. This, she explained, proves that a dog’s behavior is not determined by its breed, but by the love and care it receives.