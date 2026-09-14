Cebuano guidance counselor why community matters in raising resilient children

For generations, child-rearing has been treated as a household task: bedtime routines, meals, schoolwork and discipline. Even the most loving home can’t shield a child from the wider world. Kids don’t just grow up in houses; they grow up in communities.

When neighborhoods prioritize children’s well-being, they act as extended families — offering safety nets, informal mentors and space for independent exploration. That requires treating the surrounding social and physical environment as an active part of development, not an afterthought.

Registered guidance counselor Adrian Cabahug said in an interview during SunStar Beyond the Headlines that many kids withhold feelings when they lack safe outlets.

Safe spaces for play

‘‘Learning doesn’t come from the parents alone anymore. It doesn’t just come from a small immediate circle. There’s so much out there, especially on social media — they learn and pick up so much from that,’’ said Cabahug.

A community’s design determines how much freedom children can safely have. Streets built for speed and endless asphalt shrink childhoods to indoors and screens. In earlier decades, streets and empty lots were everyday classrooms where children learned risk assessment, conflict resolution and peer negotiation with minimal adult supervision.

Reclaiming that autonomy starts with intentional infrastructure: traffic-calmed streets, slower speed limits, pocket parks, community gardens and natural play areas. Libraries and recreation centers serve as reliable anchors where young people meet trusted adults outside their homes.

A culture of listening

‘‘There is social isolation; they don’t want to go to school anymore. That is actually one of the red flags indicating that a child really needs help or really needs to be brought to a mental health professional,’’ Cabahug added.

Physical safety isn’t enough. Social cohesion and emotional attunement — what sociologists call collective efficacy — matter too. Children need adults who can listen.

“If the child is not able to express, they tend to conceal it until they feel numb,” Cabahug said. He added that empathy helps children open up: when adults show understanding and take problems step by step, kids feel safer seeking help.

When shopkeepers, mentors and neighbors respond with patience, young people gain multiple safe places across daily life and a stronger sense they don’t have to carry problems alone.

Meeting kids where they are

Cabahug also pointed out that children today are learning from more than their parents or immediate household circle. They are constantly absorbing information through social media and other digital spaces, often processing complex ideas on their own.

Children now learn from social media and other digital spaces as much as from adults. That makes one-way instruction less effective. Community members, mentors and educators need to listen, ask questions and understand the pressures shaping kids online and offline.

He added that when parents or caregivers begin to wonder why a child seems different, they can usually detect that a genuine shift has taken place. Upon questioning how the child is doing or what might be wrong, they often notice that a once cheerful, responsive and talkative youth has suddenly become completely withdrawn and silent.

Regular contact with adults of different ages and backgrounds builds social capital. Modern life often separates generations, but workshops, maker spaces, cleanup drives and intergenerational pairing (youth with neighborhood seniors or tradespeople) create informal apprenticeships and empathy. Involving young people in decisions on park upgrades or events teaches civic responsibility and stewardship.

Building a child-friendly community isn’t outsourcing parenting — it’s making healthy parenting sustainable. Shared efforts like walking school buses, tool sharing, neighbor check-ins and support for local public investments reduce parental stress and boost child well-being.

A community designed for children helps everyone: safer sidewalks aid seniors, lively parks enrich public life and connected neighbors strengthen civic bonds. To raise resilient, grounded children, start by strengthening the block they step onto every morning.