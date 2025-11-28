Cebuano lawyer joins ICC counsel list; 6th Filipino on famed roster

A CEBUANO lawyer has been accredited to the International Criminal Court List of Counsel, making him the first lawyer from Cebu and the Visayas region to join the prestigious roster. He is the sixth Filipino to be accredited.

Lawyer Rameses “Ram” Villagonzalo, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, said as an ICC-accredited counsel, he may be summoned to serve as special defense counsel, provide additional prosecution support, or join teams assisting the Office of the Prosecutor.

The ICC List of Counsel is composed of qualified lawyers from different jurisdictions who may be appointed to represent suspects, accused persons or victims in proceedings before the court.

Other Filipino lawyers accredited in the ICC list include former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, Gilbert Andres, Joel Butuyan, Charles Janzen Chua, and Nashmyleen Marohomsalic.

Villagonzalo believed his extensive experience in handling murder, homicide, and other serious crimes will be useful in the ICC, where many ongoing cases involve crimes against humanity.

“I can serve in line with ethics and dignity. For me, I still have purpose and usefulness. I will truly follow legal ethics, in short, I will do things properly and will not get involved in any wrongdoing,” Villagonzalo said.

Villagonzalo said the country’s justice system still struggles with inequality and delays, noting that procedures tend to prolong case resolution.

He said the criminal and civil procedures in the Philippines are “designed for protracted trials,” which result in clogged dockets and slow case disposition.

“In my opinion, we still have so many things to improve here. Even simple matters like mailing systems, it could just be done through the internet, but orders still require paper to avoid technicalities,” he said.

Despite these gaps, he hopes his new role inspires younger lawyers and his own children.

Litigation background

Villagonzalo, who has been a lawyer for 20 years now, has handled numerous high-profile and complex criminal cases, many of which resulted in acquittals through demurrers to evidence.

Among the cases he defended or prosecuted include the murder cases of the Oyao brothers (2008–2018), the Elpedio “Jojo” dela Victoria murder case (2007, as co-private prosecutor), the George Benaojan case (2005–2007), the FO3 Priscillano Gingoyon case (2008), the Ruby Jade Ruba murder (2008–2011, as co-private prosecutor), the Ellah Joy Pique kidnapping with homicide case (2011–2014), and the Robinsons robbery-multiple homicide case (2011–2015).

He also handled the cybercrime and estafa cases against three Romanian nationals (2017–2025), the murder cases involving retired Col. Edwin Layese (2020–present), now pending for state witness application, and several other homicide, drug, trafficking, and robbery cases.

He also represented his Philippine Military Academy (PMA) classmates in cases related to the 2003 Oakwood mutiny during his early years in practice.

Villagonzalo completed all his studies in Cebu City: Don Bosco Technical High School (Elementary, 1987), University of the Visayas (High School, 1991), University of San Carlos (Bachelor of Science in Accountancy, 1998) and University of Southern Philippines (Law, 2003, Dean’s Lister and Cum Laude).

He briefly joined the Philippine Military Academy “Masinag” Class of 1998 as a Dean’s Lister under the Army Group but did not finish due to a

hazing case.

Process, qualification

To be eligible to apply for ICC List of Counsel, a lawyer must have at least 10 years of experience as a judge, prosecutor or litigator.

Other qualifications include a lawyer must be a practitioner of international law and/or criminal law and procedure, no criminal or bad record, and must be of moral fitness.

Villagonzalo submitted his initial documents on April 4. The application process was eight months long. He received the official grant via email on Thursday, Nov. 27.

The required documents included the Candidate Application Form, ICC Certificate of Good Standing, List of Counsel Additional Information Form, original or certified copy of legal registration, certificates of no criminal convictions, detailed curriculum vitae, birth certificate, passport, two passport-size photos, ID cards, and a valid practicing certificate.

These documents collectively establish the candidate’s professional qualifications, identity, and integrity for accreditation to the ICC List of Counsel. / CAV