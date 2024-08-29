Cebuano musicians launch first Cebu Music Festival-USA

A group of Cebuano-Bisaya musicians now based in California, led by Rolly Wagas, will hold the inaugural Cebu Music Festival-USA on Sept. 27, from 4 to 10 p.m. at The Grounds in Roseville, California.

The event will feature Troy Degamo of 40 The Band (now based in Canada) as the main act. Degamo is one of the pioneers of Cebu Local Ground in the 1980s and 1990s and is the voice behind the original hit song, “Rain.”

Rolly Wagas, a singer-songwriter from Compostela, Cebu, is now a full-time musician, producer and event organizer in California, where he is known as Rock N’ Rolly when performing cover songs in commercial gigs.

Other Cebuano-Bisaya bands and artists joining this historic event include Mikka and Friends, Mary Ann, Right as Rain, G2, Black Box, After The Storm, Edwin Umapas and Cebu DJ Odie Lim. The house band consists of Emil Pinlac on bass, Michael Ramos on lead guitar, Rowin Acaso on drums and Sonny Plaza on keyboards. / PR