Cebuano musicians share life lesson learned from Kobe

“One thing I’ve learned, inspired by Kobe, is the power of relentless repetition — doing something over and over until it becomes second nature. He embodied this through his practice, tirelessly refining a shot or move before and after every game. So, if I need to learn something or face a hurdle, I relentlessly try and try until I get the result I want.” Mich Pacalioga Loop, Kubra Commander, The Rising Tide, K A N A, Roughands
“Learn to love the hate. To embrace it and enjoy it. We all earned it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and everyone should have one about you. Using all the noise and chatter as fuel to rise and be a better version of myself. You don’t get to be inspired and motivated every day. And I guess I learned it from Bean that we should also be present not only in the triumphs, but in the mundane as well. To dance beautifully in the box that we’re in. I’m a cardio junkie and there are days when I just feel like slacking off. That’s when you know it’s time to tap into that ‘Mamba Mentality.’” Carlo Mesina Dymphna
“There was a quote he said along the lines of ‘everything is fundamentals.’ By sticking to the fundamentals, even when you start venturing into more complex tasks, you know your foundation is solid, and that’s all there is to it. I apply it to everything: music, business, life in general.” Vince Lucero

As the world honors Kobe Bryant today, his legacy extends far beyond the basketball court, touching the hearts and minds of many, including local Cebuano artists. The date Aug. 24 was chosen to honor him, representing the jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — he wore throughout his legendary career.

Tragically taken too soon in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Kobe left behind not only a remarkable sports career but also an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. Revered for his relentless drive, unparalleled skill and the unwavering dedication encapsulated in his Mamba Mentality, Kobe is celebrated for his five NBA championships, 18 All-Star selections, two Olympic gold medals and numerous records, including the second-most points scored in a single game with 81.

This article invites some of Cebu’s passionate artists to reflect on how the lessons learned from the late basketball legend influence their daily lives, shaping their craft and motivating them to push boundaries: Kobe’s legacy continues to inspire creativity and resilience across all walks of life. His lessons live on, driving people to pursue greatness in their own unique ways.

