Cebuano musicians share life lesson learned from Kobe

As the world honors Kobe Bryant today, his legacy extends far beyond the basketball court, touching the hearts and minds of many, including local Cebuano artists. The date Aug. 24 was chosen to honor him, representing the jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — he wore throughout his legendary career.

Tragically taken too soon in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Kobe left behind not only a remarkable sports career but also an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. Revered for his relentless drive, unparalleled skill and the unwavering dedication encapsulated in his Mamba Mentality, Kobe is celebrated for his five NBA championships, 18 All-Star selections, two Olympic gold medals and numerous records, including the second-most points scored in a single game with 81.

This article invites some of Cebu’s passionate artists to reflect on how the lessons learned from the late basketball legend influence their daily lives, shaping their craft and motivating them to push boundaries: Kobe’s legacy continues to inspire creativity and resilience across all walks of life. His lessons live on, driving people to pursue greatness in their own unique ways.