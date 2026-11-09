Cebuano PBB Collab 3.0 housemate Nathan Garcia earns first nomination

Nathan Garcia, known as the “Hustling Swag Stunner ng Cebu,” is among the first housemates nominated for eviction in “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0,” following the first nomination round revealed on Nov. 8, 2026.

The 18-year-old Cebuano is one of six nominees in the latest season of the reality show, a collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA Network that premiered on Oct. 24.

Nathan is among the three Kapamilya housemates nominated, alongside Calix Esguerra and Primo Alterado. The three Kapuso nominees are Ethan Benares, Nicole Fortuna and Mikee Quintos.

He received two nomination points, the lowest among the Kapamilya nominees. Calix received 15 points, while Primo got 11.

Nathan’s nomination also came as a surprise to fellow housemates Robbie Jaworski, Mikee Quintos and Winwyn Marquez, who had positive things to say about him.

“He’s a good kid,” they remarked, adding that while Nathan can be playful, he also knows when to be serious.

Several brands he had previously modeled for also expressed their support, describing him as professional, punctual during shoots and responsible for his age.

One Kapuso and one Kapamilya nominee are set to leave the house during the upcoming eviction night on November 15. / JAT S