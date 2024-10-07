Cebuano producers bring Carlo Aquino, Takehiro Hira together in Crosspoint

“CROSSPOINT,” an upcoming film starring Filipino actor Carlo Aquino and Japanese star Takehiro Hira, is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 16, 2024. The film is a collaboration between Cebu’s High Road Creatives and Japan’s 034 Productions.

Hira, an Emmy-nominated actor for his work on the historical drama television series “Shogun,” takes on the role of Shigeru Yamaguchi, a bankrupt construction company owner. Aquino, known for his versatility in taking on different roles, plays Manuel Hidalgo, a struggling celebrity navigating life as an undocumented performer in Tokyo. The two unlikely allies band together to hunt a notorious serial killer, hoping the bounty will solve their financial troubles.