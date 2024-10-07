Cebuano producers bring Carlo Aquino, Takehiro Hira together in Crosspoint
“CROSSPOINT,” an upcoming film starring Filipino actor Carlo Aquino and Japanese star Takehiro Hira, is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas on Oct. 16, 2024. The film is a collaboration between Cebu’s High Road Creatives and Japan’s 034 Productions.
Hira, an Emmy-nominated actor for his work on the historical drama television series “Shogun,” takes on the role of Shigeru Yamaguchi, a bankrupt construction company owner. Aquino, known for his versatility in taking on different roles, plays Manuel Hidalgo, a struggling celebrity navigating life as an undocumented performer in Tokyo. The two unlikely allies band together to hunt a notorious serial killer, hoping the bounty will solve their financial troubles.
“Having Carlo and Hira headline this film is a huge milestone for us. Carlo is a well-respected actor in the Philippines, and Hira’s international acclaim gives the project a global appeal,” said Ravien Bracero, head producer at High Road Creatives.
Directed by Donie Ordiales and filmed primarily in Japan, “Crosspoint” tells a compelling story of desperation and unexpected alliances. “The film is a reminder that life can change in an instant. It’s about the uncertainty we all face,” said Ordiales, who based the characters on people he encountered in Japan.
Supporting actors include Sarah Jane Abad, Kei Kurosawa, Ian de Leon, Zeppi Borromeo, Dindo Arroyo and Polo Ravales.
A block screening is scheduled on Oct. 19 at AyalaMalls Central Bloc Cinema 4, where fans can look forward to surprise appearances from cast members.