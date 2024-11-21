Cebuano racing champions winning formula for success

When Cebu’s lone racer, 18-year-old Jesse Garcia of the CRG Racing Team, stepped onto the grid for his first Formula V1 cup, he wasn’t just up against Manila’s powerhouse teams but he was also racing against the clock. With practices held in Manila, Jesse juggled constant flights back to Cebu and limited track time.

“The lack of time on the track actually motivates me. Each time I race, I make the most of every moment,” he shared.

The weight of expectations as the son of a champion racing group team captain in Cebu could have been a burden, but for Jesse, it became his fuel. He thrived on the adrenaline and the thrill rush that reminded him what it meant to feel truly alive. By the end of the weekend, he proved his mettle, clinching victory in both the rookie and pro categories.

Start in the pandemic

Jesse’s racing journey began during the pandemic — a time when the world slowed down, but he sped up. “I started late compared to other kids, around 12 or 13, right when the pandemic began. It was hard because I wasn’t really exposed to what these kids are experiencing,” Jesse shared, referring to the go-karting scene in the pandemic. In Cebu, racing enthusiasts often begin training much earlier, with some starting as young as six years old at Cebu Kartzone on F. Cabahug St.

His path to the Formula V1 scene was forged through endurance racing — a grueling eight-hour challenge where victory hinges on completing the most laps. Jesse’s father, Jess Garcia (CRG’s team captain), introduced him to these competitions last year that also marked the start of his climb into the motorsport world.

Later, a family friend encouraged Jesse to join the Formula V1 Cup at Clark International Speedway in October 2024. Although his father was initially hesitant, Jesse seized the moment. “Someone lent me the car for free,” he explained. “So why not grab the opportunity?”

Racing on borrowed wheels

Breaking into the racing world was one thing; training outside Cebu was another challenge entirely. “I have to fly to Manila and return to Cebu at 2 a.m., then wake up for football training the next morning. It takes a lot of sacrifice,” Jesse shared. But backing down was never an option. Despite the odds, Jesse dedicated himself to relentless training, mastering the mechanical components of his car in a remarkably short time.

Formula V1, unlike endurance races, tests racers in sprint-style events. “It’s 12 laps over 30 minutes, and we had a small pit crew — just two or three people, my coach and my dad,” Jesse explained. These agile, Japanese-built cars are crafted for speed, precision and total control.

By the weekend’s end, Jesse made his mark, seizing four titles in a single swoop. He stormed through Race 5, Race 6, Race 7 and Race 8, outpacing even the most seasoned karting champions.

Born into a racing family, Jesse feels the constant pull of expectation with every lap he takes. His father’s involvement in CRG and the family name’s motorsport legacy initially added pressure. However, Jesse has learned to just start driving and trust the speed. “I’ve embraced it. I’m just trying to enjoy it,” he shared.

Looking ahead

Jesse is currently balancing his passion for football alongside his racing ambitions. As a member of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s Magis Eagles, he navigates the physical demands of the sport while staying committed to his racing goals. “Football helps me stay fit and teaches me about nutrition, which comes in handy when I’m racing,” Jesse shared, adding that he also puts in the effort to keep up with his schoolwork.

After a strong season in racing, Jesse has his eyes set on bigger goals for next year. He plans to compete in the GT3 and Radical series and possibly return to endurance races. Despite his growing success, Jesse keeps his feet on the ground. “I have no expectations. I’m just here to enjoy and learn.” With that mindset, Jesse demonstrated that even with borrowed wheels, you can still take the lead. S